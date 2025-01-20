Sudan: In an Emergency Sitting, Cabinet Discusses Developments in Internal and External Events

Portsudan — Headed by Minister of Cabinet Affairs and acting Prime Minister Osman Hussein Osman, The Council of Ministers discussed, in an emergency sitting on Saturday in Port Sudan, developments in internal and external events.

The Council praised the victories of the armed forces, the joint forces, other regular forces, the popular resistance and the mobilized individuals, renewing its continued support and assistance to them. The cabinet also offered its condolences to the souls of the martyrs, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded and injured.

The Council of Ministers hailed the Sudanese people's alignment behind their armed forces and their commandership, denouncing the US Treasury sanctions on His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, considering this one of the forms of targeting the victory march, underscoring the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.

The Council of Ministers stressed, in its emergency session, the commitment to the procedures that achieve justice in accordance with the law, while obtaining rights through legal mechanisms.

The Council affirmed the strength and eternity of relations between Sudan and South Sudan, pointing to the state's efforts to promote and strengthen relations between the two countries to achieve joint interests.

The Council of Ministers stressed the need to communicate and coordinate with the government of the State of South Sudan to remove any disturbance to relations between the two brotherly countries.

The cabinet condemned the militia's targeting of vital and service facilities in the country, considering this is targeting citizens, noting that this represents a continuation of the militia's approach to violating international norms and laws, stressing its keenness to improve services and alleviate the suffering of citizens.