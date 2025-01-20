Somalia: Somali Citizen Killed in South Sudan Violence, Says Embassy

Juba — Abdirahman Abdishiraye Mohamed has been tragically killed in the ongoing unrest in South Sudan, according to a statement from the Somali Embassy in Juba.

The Somali Ambassador to South Sudan Jama Hassan Khalif attended the funeral of the deceased in Juba and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Somali community residing in South Sudan, particularly to the family and relatives of the late Abdirahman.

During the solemn ceremony, Ambassador Khalif expressed solidarity with the grieving family and emphasized the need for unity and vigilance among Somali nationals in South Sudan. He urged the community to take extra precautions, reduce unnecessary travel--both by vehicle and on foot--and adhere strictly to security advisories and local laws imposed by the South Sudanese authorities.

The incident underscores the volatile situation in South Sudan, where sporadic violence continues to disrupt the lives of residents and expatriates alike. The Somali Embassy has called for heightened awareness and cooperation to ensure the safety of Somali citizens in the region.

This tragic event has sparked widespread grief among the Somali diaspora, with many taking to social media to share messages of condolence and demand justice for the victim. Local authorities in South Sudan have yet to release details about the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Through its embassy, the Somali government has pledged to work closely with South Sudanese officials to investigate the incident and safeguard the welfare of its citizens.

As tensions remain high in South Sudan, Somali nationals are urged to remain cautious and stay informed through official channels for updates on safety measures.