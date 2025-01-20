Uganda: Museveni Tips Youths On Socio-Economic Transformation

President Yoweri Museveni has called on Ugandans to embrace socio-economic transformation, emphasizing the need to adapt to modern economic realities to ensure a prosperous future.

Speaking at the pass-out ceremony for student guild leaders who completed patriotism training at Nkumba University on Saturday, the president delivered a thought-provoking address on the importance of societal evolution.

Museveni emphasized the need for Ugandans to embrace four key pillars: patriotism, love for Africa, socio-economic transformation and democracy.

Using the example of Europe's transformation between 1400 and 1789, Museveni illustrated the importance of transitioning from traditional social structures.

He noted that by 1789, feudalists and peasants in Europe had disappeared, replaced by a middle class and skilled working class. He stressed that similar progress is essential for Uganda to break free from poverty.

"Here it is the opposite, an illiterate peasant reproduces 10 more illiterate peasants," Museveni said, highlighting the cycle of poverty caused by peasants dividing small pieces of land among multiple heirs, resulting in declining wealth with each generation.

"The peasants must disappear--not by death but by metamorphosing into the middle class. We must create a middle class," he said.

He emphasized the importance of embracing education, which he described as a cornerstone of transformation.

Museveni reiterated his commitment to free education in government schools, criticizing administrators who impose fees that hinder access for the most vulnerable children.

He called for affordable, day-school education as a critical step toward creating a skilled and prosperous middle class.

The second approach to socio-economic transformation according to Museveni is focuses on prosperity or wealth creation through the four sectors: commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT.

"When you have money, your life will change. That is our goal for every Ugandan--a better and less strenuous life," Museveni said.

Tying the discussion to the broader vision of unity and national development, Museveni warned against tribalism, emphasizing that prosperity depends on shared economic opportunities and the unity of citizens, Museveni said.

"When you are selling or buying a commodity, you don't ask for the tribe of the seller or buyer communities from the same locality produce a particular item in surplus and depend on another community for market."

He explained that supporting Uganda is not about tribal loyalty but about contributing to the national economy.

He encouraged the guild leaders to take pride in their role as agents of change.

"You need the four principles--patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy--for your survival and prosperity.