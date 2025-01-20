Uganda: Museveni to Commission New Mirama-Kabale Transmission Line

19 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

President Museveni is set to commission a newly constructed 134kv Mirama-Kabale line located in Hamurwa sub-county for Rubanda district next month.

This development is expected to boost the Kigezi sub-region's power supply, particularly for industrial purposes as well as solving the prolonged power outages in the region.

According to state Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi, the 134kv substation will provide all the necessary power for factories, eliminating any excuses for entrepreneurs hesitant to set up shop in the area.

Without revealing the exact date on when the president will commission the transmission line, Minister Musasizi said that as part of his three-day regional tour in Kigezi, President Museveni's program includes the commissioning of the substation, whose construction is now complete.

"We expect the substation to supply all the power needed for factories. So, no more excuse for those who want to start factories in this place, they can start," Minister Musasizi said.

This move is seen as a significant step towards promoting industrial growth and development in the Kigezi Sub-region.

With the increased power supply, local businesses and entrepreneurs will now focus on expanding their operations, creating jobs, and contributing to the region's economic growth.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.