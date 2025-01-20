Uganda: Museveni to Commission New Mirama-Kabale Transmission Line

President Museveni is set to commission a newly constructed 134kv Mirama-Kabale line located in Hamurwa sub-county for Rubanda district next month.

This development is expected to boost the Kigezi sub-region's power supply, particularly for industrial purposes as well as solving the prolonged power outages in the region.

According to state Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi, the 134kv substation will provide all the necessary power for factories, eliminating any excuses for entrepreneurs hesitant to set up shop in the area.

Without revealing the exact date on when the president will commission the transmission line, Minister Musasizi said that as part of his three-day regional tour in Kigezi, President Museveni's program includes the commissioning of the substation, whose construction is now complete.

"We expect the substation to supply all the power needed for factories. So, no more excuse for those who want to start factories in this place, they can start," Minister Musasizi said.

This move is seen as a significant step towards promoting industrial growth and development in the Kigezi Sub-region.

With the increased power supply, local businesses and entrepreneurs will now focus on expanding their operations, creating jobs, and contributing to the region's economic growth.