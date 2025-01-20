Somalia Protests Kenyan Aircraft's Clandestine Entry Into Kismayo

19 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia summoned Kenya's ambassador on Saturday over allegations that a Kenyan aircraft violated Somali airspace to transport Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe to Nairobi.

Reports said that Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented Ambassador Kubai Iringo with a formal complaint asserting that the aircraft in question had turned off its radar during the flight, which Somalia considers a breach of its sovereignty.

The complaint also accuses Kenya of harboring Madobe, a wanted individual by the Somali federal government. The document handed to the ambassador calls for an explanation from Kenya regarding Madobe's visit, especially amidst existing tensions between the nations.

Madobe, who has had strained relations with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud since his re-election last year, arrived in Nairobi from Kismayo on Saturday, escalating diplomatic tensions.

This incident highlights Somalia's stance on protecting its national sovereignty and addressing perceived foreign interference in its domestic issues. Kenya has not yet publicly responded to these allegations.

The move adds to the intricate and often tense political landscape in the Horn of Africa, where relations between Somalia and Kenya continue to be challenged.

