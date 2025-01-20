Somalia: Somali Opposition MP Welcomes Ahmed Madobe's Trip to Kenya

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government summoned Kenya's ambassador to Mogadishu on Saturday, seeking clarification after Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe's departure to Kenya the previous day, a move that has reignited tensions between the federal government and the semi-autonomous state.

The Somali authorities had previously imposed travel restrictions on Jubaland leaders amidst ongoing political disputes with the regional government, which escalated after Madobe's re-election for a third term in November last year. Despite these bans, Madobe left Kismayo on a private plane, prompting an official response from Mogadishu.

MP Mohamed Ali Omar, also known as Caananuug, who represents Jubaland in Somalia's House of the People, criticized the federal government for singling out Jubaland's populace with these sanctions. "How can we talk about one-person, one-vote elections if the Federal government continues to impose restrictions on its citizens in Jubaland state?" he questioned in a statement.

Omar also took the opportunity to congratulate Madobe on his trip, highlighting the controversy surrounding the president's journey which has caused a stir both in local politics and international relations.

The summoning of the Kenyan ambassador signals a further strain in the relationship between Somalia's federal government and Jubaland, with the central administration in Mogadishu asserting its authority while the regional government seeks to maintain its autonomy. The situation underscores the unresolved conflicts over governance and electoral processes in Somalia, particularly in its regional states.

The developments come amidst a broader context of Somalia's push towards universal suffrage, a process that has been met with resistance by some regional leaders, including Madobe, who argue it could lead to manipulation for extending terms of office.