Africa: Namibia Ranked Fourth Safest Country in Africa

Namibia has been ranked the fourth safest country in Africa by Altezza Travel, a destination management company headquartered in Tanzania.

This was announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Saturday.

Altezza Travel formulated the rankings by reviewing leading global studies from recent years, including official statistics and citizens' perceptions of personal safety.

Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said Altezza Travel ranked Namibia as one of the safest and most peaceful countries to visit in Africa.

"Namibia has long been one of the most politically stable countries, with infrastructure that is generally good and the tourism industry is well-developed.

"Namibia was ranked fourth after Mauritius in first place, Ghana in second, and Zambia in third place. This ranking points out our peaceful nature as Namibians, but also highlights that our collective effort to ensure peace and stability prevails is being recognised."

Muyunda commended the Namibian people, security clusters and law enforcement agencies for fostering law and order in the country.

"Safety is an important factor in the travel and tourism sectors, therefore, this ranking gives Namibia more recognition around the globe and will steer more recommendations by travellers to visit the country.

"We believe Namibia, a young democracy with a population of just over three million, has a competitive advantage," said Muyunda, noting that Namibia has the potential to be the safest country in Africa.

The rankings come amid an ongoing tourism safety campaign spearheaded by the ministry, in collaboration with the

Namibian Police, tour operators and selected regional councils, among others.

"We must, as a country, prioritise peace and stability, as this will not only attract tourists but also much-needed investors that will enhance economic development," he said.

Muyunda highlighted that Namibia has a very stable political environment, complemented by enabling laws and policies.

"We have seen a seamless and peaceful transition of power from three presidents contributing to the rankings. We would like to encourage the country's citizens to work together in ensuring the protection of our natural resources and make Namibia a safer place for our local and international visitors. By such dedication, we may strive to rank first place in the near future," he added.