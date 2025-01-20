Rwanda: Kagame Tasks Govt, Religious Leaders to Fight Social Ills

President Paul Kagame, on January 19, called on religious and government leaders to actively fight against different threats in Rwandan society, and stop being just bystanders.

He was addressing government officials, private sector leaders, diplomats, and senior religious leaders, among others, at the 30th annual National Prayer Breakfast at Serena Hotel.

The prayer breakfast, an annual event organised by Rwanda Leaders Fellowship (RLF) that seeks to instill Godly values in leadership, was held under the theme: "Bridging the knowing and doing gap in leadership."

The event serves as an opportunity to thank God for peace and achievements in the last year and pray for the nation's progress.

Kagame said that he receives daily and weekly reports about different events of the state of society, most of which are threatening the future social wellbeing of Rwandans because of different reckless and immoral behaviors of people such as drunkenness that accounts for more than 50 percent of road accidents, conflicts in marriages, drug abuse, and nakedness and explicit actions in public, among others.

"If we want to fulfill our responsibilities, those who are leaders in religion or teachings that pertain to that, we should remember to use it efficiently to reduce the threats against the Rwandan society in all ways possible."

He explained that young people get married not to experience conflicts the following day, but to establish a peaceful family and work towards growth and development.

"I observe trends on social media, and I see young people exposing themselves in public. What are they boasting about that others don't already have? There is no ideology or belief system that promotes being naked. This isn't just about physical nakedness--it reflects a lack of mental discipline as well."

The Head of State told the leaders to question themselves about the kind of responsibility they will be fulfilling when there are such things in the Rwandan society.

He also talked about drug abuse and drunkenness among adults in families that lead to conflicts in marriages, in addition to not being humble enough to discuss their differences and find a common solution that benefits both sides.

"What is our role as leaders in churches and governments to reduce such things among us, in our families, and society? Should we just stand by and leave it to be anyhow, what would be our role in that? should we become complacent in appreciation, thinking that we are better than others. You did not fulfill your responsibilities. That is a lie."

Kagame said that the truth should be used beyond religion and government positions, to address the issues and hold the right discussions in families to raise children.

He noted that everyone has a contribution to make in bridging the knowing and doing gap, noting that idly watching things that shouldn't be happening unfold will lead to the destruction of the society.

Moses Ndahiro, Chairperson of RFL, thanked the President for his visionary leadership that enables government officials to come together with other leaders and friends of Rwanda to dedicate the country's development goals to God and be strengthened to carry out their responsibilities.

Reading from the Bible verse of James 1:20-25, Nathan Chiroma, Principal of Africa College of Theology said that leaders are entrusted with the responsibility of leading others not just with words but actions, quoting the Bible that "to him who knows what to do but does not do it, commits sin."

He said that the way to bridge the action gap is by commitment to continuous leadership without pride of knowledge that limits one from being teachable, leading by example because knowing the right thing is important but doing the right thing is what brings transformation, as well as creating a culture of accountability.

"As we commit ourselves to both knowing and doing, we honor God by the way we model, live our lives, and lead others."

RFL holds monthly fellowships targeting different sectors to pray and reflect on better ways to deliver good governance to the people they serve.