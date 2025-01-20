Somalia: Somali President Conducts Working Visit to Ministry of Defense

19 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conducted a working visit to the Ministry of Defense headquarters on Sunday, emphasizing his administration's commitment to enhancing national security and combating Al-Shabaab.

During the visit, President Mohamud held productive discussions with the State Minister of Defense, senior military officials, and the leadership of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

The closed-door talks focused on intensifying operations against the Al-Shabaab and ISIS groups and strengthening strategies to ensure the country's security.

The president received detailed briefings on the current security landscape, progress in the fight against terrorism, and future plans to consolidate recent gains.

He praised the Somali National Army (SNA) for its bravery and sacrifice, reaffirming the federal government's commitment to supporting the armed forces to achieve lasting peace.

"The dedication and courage displayed by our forces are the cornerstone of our efforts to restore stability in Somalia," President Mohamud said. "Our government remains steadfast in providing all necessary resources to secure a peaceful future for our nation."

The visit underscores the administration's determination to bolster security initiatives and foster national stability amid ongoing challenges.

