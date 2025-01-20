Rwanda: Govt Outlines Actions to Boost Milk Production After Missed Target

Rwanda has set interventions including improved genetics to increase milk production after missing the target of reaching 1.2 million for 2023-2024 fiscal year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture's report, in 2023-2024, Rwanda achieved an annual milk production of one million tonnes, representing 85.7 per cent of the target set under the Fourth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation.

Solange Uwituze, the Deputy Director General of Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) told The New Times, the shortfall was primarily attributed to the harsh and prolonged drought experienced during the year.

"The adverse weather conditions significantly impacted water availability for milking cows, leading to reduced milk production," she added.

She highlighted measures being taken to boost the milk production in the coming years.

1. Zero-grazing policy

The zero-grazing policy, Uwituze said, "optimizes land use by allocating 30 per cent of farmland for intensive dairy farming while reserving the remaining 70 per cent for crop production to ensure a consistent supply of animal feed."

2. Subsidies to dairy farmers

She indicated that support for dairy farmers' subsidized schemes will help farmers acquire dam sheets for water harvesting and storage.

"Additionally, high-yield forage seeds and vaccines are being distributed to improve herd productivity," she said.

3. Enhanced veterinary services

"Through the National Veterinary Sanitary Mandate, the government is expanding access to veterinary care, ensuring livestock health is maintained," said Uwituze.

4. Improved genetics

She added that the capacity of the Huye-based Songa Centre of Dairy and Genetic Excellence has been enhanced to increase the production of high-quality semen, which will improve herd genetics and boost milk yields.

5. Financing

The officials said that significant investments are being made in addition to the regular budget allocated to Animal Resources Development.

The projects, she said, include Rwanda Dairy Development Project, second phase with value of $100 million (nearly Rwf140 billion) and Rwanda Milk Collection Enhancement Project is valued €21 million (about Rwf30 billion).

"These projects aim to close existing gaps in infrastructure, strengthen the capacity of dairy farmers, and build a resilient dairy sector capable of meeting both current and future demands," Uwituze noted.

"Rwanda is not importing milk to address the current shortfall. Instead, the country is deploying various measures to enhance domestic production and meet national demand," she said.

She added that the new target is to achieve 1.1 million tonnes of milk in the fiscal year 2024/25, as part of the Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation.

What do farmers say?

Beatrice Mujawamariya, a 51-year-old farmer in Nyagatare District, said she still struggles to find forage for her cattle during droughts.

"Last year's drought has affected us. It's been tough managing the cows because there wasn't enough water," Mujawamariya said.

She elaborated on how water shortage impacted yields.

"We tried to save whatever water we could have, but it just wasn't enough to sustain a good supply of milk. Even with the zero-grazing policy, without proper water management and enough feed, the cows just can't produce at the levels we need them to produce," she added.

Mujawamariya relied on natural water sources to keep her cows hydrated, but the severe dry season drastically decimated those resources, causing a drop in milk yield.

In April, her three cows were producing 30 litres of milk each, but by August, four cows were only providing 25 litres.

Jean-Claude Habimana, a 60-year-old farmer in Ngoma District, highlighted the multiple challenges farmers face beyond just water scarcity. Before the dry season, his cows produced 50 litres a day, but during the dry season, production dropped to 30 liters as some cows stopped producing milk.

"For us dairy farmers, it's not just the drought that caused challenges. Access to good forage is difficult too. Yes, the government is helping with forage seeds, but we need even more support with dam sheets to store enough water for the cows," Habimana said.

He pointed out that during the dry season, the lack of rainfall not only limits water availability but also reduces the growth of grass and forage, which are crucial for maintaining the cows' health and productivity.

"Without adequate forage, the cows become weaker, and milk production decreases further. Also, veterinary services aren't always close by, so when the animals get sick, it takes time to get treatment, and that reduces milk production as well," Habimana added.