Somalia Denies Summoning Ambassador to Kenya Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Nairobi, Kenya — Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed as "fabricated" claims circulating on social media that Somali Ambassador to Kenya Jibril Abdulle had been recalled to Mogadishu for consultations.

In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry labeled the reports as baseless and reaffirmed that no such directive had been issued. "The reports circulating on social media alleging that we summoned our ambassador to Kenya to return to Mogadishu are baseless and fabricated," the statement read.

The clarification comes amidst heightened tensions between Somalia and Kenya following an incident involving a Kenya-registered aircraft. Somalia's foreign ministry reportedly summoned Kenya's ambassador to Mogadishu, Kubai Iringo, on Saturday to address concerns over the plane's unauthorized entry into Somali airspace.

The plane landed in Kismayo, a southern port city and the capital of Jubaland, without prior clearance. According to reports, the aircraft was carrying Ahmed Madobe, the president of Jubaland, on a trip to Nairobi.

This development has reignited tensions between the Somali federal government and Jubaland. The Somali government imposed a travel ban on Madobe following his controversial re-election last year, a decision that further strained relations with Jubaland's leadership.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Somalia remains committed to upholding its sovereignty and territorial integrity while seeking a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing tensions.

Observers note that this incident underscores the fragile relationship between Mogadishu and Jubaland, as well as the broader complexities of regional politics in the Horn of Africa.