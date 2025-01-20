Rwanda to Boost Nutrition With Bio-Fortified Irish Potato Varieties

The government is developing bio-fortified Irish potato varieties to combat malnutrition and stunting, The New Times has learned.

Irish potatoes, a staple and one of six priority crops under Rwanda's crop intensification program, are being enhanced with essential nutrients such as iron and zinc.

Currently, 12 bio-fortified potato clones are undergoing multi-location trials at research stations in Kinigi (Musanze), Rwerere (Burera), and Gakuta (Rutsiro and Karongi).

These trials aim to evaluate the agronomic performance and yield potential of the advanced clones. Results so far indicate yields of approximately 20 tonnes per hectare. The best-performing varieties will progress to national trials, with official release anticipated for the 2026 agricultural Season A.

"Bio-fortified potatoes are crucial for addressing malnutrition in Rwanda, particularly among children and pregnant women," said Telesphore Ndabamenye, Director General of the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

In addition to these potato varieties, the Agriculture Ministry has introduced bio-fortified crops such as vitamin A-enriched sweet potatoes and iron- and zinc-fortified beans.

Addressing nutritional deficiencies

Bio-fortified potatoes are developed through conventional breeding or genetic engineering to increase nutrient levels. For instance, potatoes with higher iron and zinc content can help mitigate anemia, improve immunity, and reduce stunting, particularly in children and women of childbearing age.

Globally, over 1.6 billion people suffer from iron and zinc deficiencies, contributing to maternal mortality, childhood stunting, and impaired mental development.

In addition to bio-fortification, the country is exploring genetically modified (GMO) potato varieties to tackle late blight, a disease that destroys up to 80% of potato crops. Trials for GMO potatoes resistant to this disease are set to begin in February 2025 in Musanze District.

"We aim to introduce potato varieties with enhanced nutritional quality, disease resistance, and higher yields," Ndabamenye added.

The International Potato Center (CIP) is also collaborating with Rwanda to introduce bio-fortified potato clones with 40-80% more iron and zinc than standard varieties. In 2018, CIP supplied 57 improved clones to Kenya, Ethiopia, and Rwanda for further development and dissemination across East Africa.

Farmers like Donathile Uwumukiza from Musanze District have expressed optimism about the initiative, emphasizing the need for disease-resistant varieties that also enhance productivity.

"Irish potatoes are our staple crop in the Northern Province. We need varieties that can withstand diseases like late blight while improving nutrition," Uwumukiza said.

As the trials progress, Rwanda's agricultural sector is positioning itself to address food security and malnutrition challenges effectively while boosting regional collaboration in agricultural innovation.