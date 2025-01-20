Angola: International Airport to Start Regional Flights in February

18 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Airlines will begin operating regional flights at the António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) on February 1, on routes to Brazzaville (Republic of Congo) and Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), ANGOP has learned.

A note from the national flag carrier states that the transfer of these services marks the beginning of the third phase of the process of gradually transferring commercial passenger flights from Luanda airport to AIAAN, in Colo and Bengo, which also includes the company's other domestic connections that are not covered.

According to the airline, domestic connections such as Lubango, Catumbela, Huambo, Cuito (Bié), Menongue (Cubango), Namibe and Ondjiva (Cunene) will be added to the general flight program of the new airport.

It adds that regional connections will activate the procedures, teams and services related to international flights, raising the level of compliance of the various multi-sectors operating in the airport ecosystem, in line with the best practices in the sector.

The company said it has reaffirmed its commitment to establishing and consolidating António Agostinho Neto International Airport as the hub of its operations and connectivity, as well as maintaining its commitment to improving customer service.

Domestic passenger flights from the new airport began on 10 November 2024, with the Luanda/Cabinda route and vice versa.

A month later, the second phase began with the Luanda/Saurimo (Lunda-Sul), Luanda/Soyo (Zaire), Luanda/Dundo (Lunda-Norte) and Luanda/Luena (Moxico) routes.

The intercontinental routes are scheduled for the end of the first quarter of this year. ACC/VC/MRA/AMP

