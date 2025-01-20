Nigeria: In a Watershed, Nigeria's Inaugural AfCFTA Consignment Berths in Kenyan Port

Abuja — The country's maiden shipment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has successfully arrived at the Mombasa Port in Kenya, the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office disclosed yesterday.

The development marks a historic moment for Africa's trade landscape.

In a statement, Senior Trade Expert at the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, Olusegun Olutayo, said in line with its mandate under the leadership of the National Coordinator, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, the office had coordinated the landmark event.

He said the achievement marked a significant milestone for Nigeria in realising the vision of increased intra-African trade and economic integration championed by the agreement in line with the decision of the AU Assembly at the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly.

Olutayo, said, "In times of escalating geopolitical tension and looming geoeconomic fragmentation, AfCFTA presents a perfect opportunity for Africa to leverage trade as a strategic instrument for enhanced market access among state parties.

"This is a historic moment, a realisation of the vision of our continent's founding fathers and mothers."

He said the first consignment which was a synthetic filaments product of Nigeria's Lucky Fibres Limited (Lush), a subsidiary of the Tolaram Group, was exported under AfCFTA preferential terms.

Olutayo also hailed the bold economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu, emphasising their catalytic role in enabling the country's active participation in AfCFTA, fostering continental economic integration and industrialisation goals.

He also commended the seamless cooperation and commitment from Kenyan authorities, which exemplifies the true spirit of AfCFTA.

He acknowledged the pivotal leadership role of the AfCFTA Secretariat in fostering the success and emphasised the collaborative efforts of the Kenya AfCFTA Implementation Committee and the Kenya Revenue Authority (Customs).

According to him, the shipment, exported under AfCFTA preferential trade terms, underscores partnership, shared vision, the agreement's potential to transform Africa's economic landscape and pave the way for a new era of trade-driven prosperity.

The AfCFTA seeks to create a single market across Africa by reducing barriers to trade, investment, and labour.

The agreement's goal is to increase socioeconomic development, reduce poverty, and make Africa more competitive globally.

On March 21, 2018, the AfCFTA agreement was adopted and opened for signature in Kigali, Rwanda.

The agreement entered into force on May 30, 2019 and officially commenced on January 2021

Former President Muhammadu Buhari established the National Action Committee on AfCFTA (NAC) in December 2019.