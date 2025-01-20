Uganda: Elephant Attack Claims Another Life in Kasese

A 47-year-old man, Elias Bwambale, lost his life in Kasese Municipality after being attacked by a solitary elephant in his home in Kanyangeya Ward, Nyamwamba Division.

According to his wife, the attack occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. She raised an alarm, prompting local residents to respond.

Police officers from Kasese Central Police Station (CPS) were notified and swiftly arrived at the scene. The victim was rushed to Mt. St. Mary's Hospital for medical care but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

This tragic event highlights the persistent human-wildlife conflict in the region. It is not the first incident involving elephants causing harm to residents in Kasese.

On January 10, 2025, a herd of elephants killed 34-year-old Emmanuel Kiiza while he was guarding a rice garden in Hima Division, Busongora North Constituency.

In 2022, 27-year-old Tadeo Tumwesigye from Karusandara Sub-county lost his life in a similar attack.

In 2023, Yoram Mugisha, aged 33, was killed in Hima Division, also in Busongora North Constituency.

The recurrent attacks have sparked growing concerns among residents, many of whom live in constant fear of wildlife invading their communities. "The rate at which elephants are attacking us is too high. This keeps us worried for our lives," one resident lamented.

Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report wildlife sightings promptly to mitigate further tragedies.

Efforts to address the human-wildlife conflict in the region remain a pressing issue as communities grapple with the dangers posed by roaming elephants.