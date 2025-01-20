Uganda: Elephant Attack Claims Another Life in Kasese

20 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Fahad Masereka

A 47-year-old man, Elias Bwambale, lost his life in Kasese Municipality after being attacked by a solitary elephant in his home in Kanyangeya Ward, Nyamwamba Division.

According to his wife, the attack occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. She raised an alarm, prompting local residents to respond.

Police officers from Kasese Central Police Station (CPS) were notified and swiftly arrived at the scene. The victim was rushed to Mt. St. Mary's Hospital for medical care but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

This tragic event highlights the persistent human-wildlife conflict in the region. It is not the first incident involving elephants causing harm to residents in Kasese.

On January 10, 2025, a herd of elephants killed 34-year-old Emmanuel Kiiza while he was guarding a rice garden in Hima Division, Busongora North Constituency.

In 2022, 27-year-old Tadeo Tumwesigye from Karusandara Sub-county lost his life in a similar attack.

In 2023, Yoram Mugisha, aged 33, was killed in Hima Division, also in Busongora North Constituency.

The recurrent attacks have sparked growing concerns among residents, many of whom live in constant fear of wildlife invading their communities. "The rate at which elephants are attacking us is too high. This keeps us worried for our lives," one resident lamented.

Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report wildlife sightings promptly to mitigate further tragedies.

Efforts to address the human-wildlife conflict in the region remain a pressing issue as communities grapple with the dangers posed by roaming elephants.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.