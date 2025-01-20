Ugandans Who Turn 18 After Feb. 10 Will Not Vote, Says EC Boss

Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has announced that Ugandans who turn 18 after February 10, 2025, will not be eligible to vote in the 2026 general elections.

The decision, aimed at finalizing voter registration logistics, has drawn criticism, with opponents warning it could disenfranchise thousands of potential voters.

Byabakama made the announcement while addressing the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee during discussions on the Commission's 2025/26 Budget Framework Paper.

He explained that the cutoff date is necessary to finalize the National Voters' Register and determine the number of ballot papers required for the elections, which will take place between January 12 and February 9, 2026.

He argued that keeping registration open indefinitely would complicate logistical planning, as ballot papers are printed abroad and require accurate voter data.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the General Update of the National Voters' Register from January 20 to February 10, 2025.

The exercise will target Ugandans who have already turned 18 and those older who have never registered.

The final register must be ready by September 2025, ahead of the nomination process for parliamentary candidates.

The decision has faced sharp criticism from lawmakers and civil rights advocates. Abdu Katuntu, MP for Bugweri County, described it as unconstitutional, arguing that the move violates the rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution.

He noted that thousands of young Ugandans who will reach voting age by election day would be excluded due to the cutoff date.

Katuntu stressed the scale of potential disenfranchisement, warning that many eligible voters would lose their chance to participate in the democratic process.

He called the decision an arbitrary measure that undermines the inclusivity of Uganda's democracy.

Justice Byabakama defended the policy, emphasizing the need for a definitive registration deadline to ensure orderly elections.

He argued that without a clear cutoff, the process could face logistical challenges, including delays in nominations and ballot paper printing.

Byabakama dismissed allegations of voter suppression, insisting that the decision was driven by operational requirements to ensure credible elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The announcement has sparked renewed debates about Uganda's electoral framework and its capacity to balance logistical needs with the constitutional rights of citizens.

Critics argue that rigid timelines risk alienating young voters and eroding trust in the electoral process.

As the 2026 general elections approach, questions remain about whether Parliament will act to address the issue.

The outcome will have significant implications for the inclusivity and integrity of Uganda's democracy.