Uganda: Museveni to Commission Two New Steel Factories in Iganga, Jinja

20 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni is set to commission two new steel factories in Iganga and Jinja respectively during his upcoming Parish Development Model tour in Busoga.

According to the updated program for the president's upcoming tour in Busoga, the commissioning of the steel factory will in Jinja owned by Abyssinia Steel company will be done on Friday while the on in Iganga owned by Tembo Steel will be commissioned on Saturday.

State House said on Monday that the president's tour will begin on Wednesday, January, 22 with a visit to Buwala Tolofisa, a PDM farmer in Namutumba; Mukasa Eliot, a PDM farmer in Luuka and Mr. Kazibwe Micheal a farmer in Jinja District.

The following day, the president will have a live media interaction with journalists in Busoga sub-region at Kityerera State Lodge before he later commissions the presidential skilling hub at Nakabango in Jinja City before addressing a public gathering at Lwanda Primary School.

The president will later in the afternoon address Busoga Sub-Region leaders at Mayuge district headquarters.

"On Friday, January, 24, the president will launch construction works at Kimaka Airstrip; commission the Abyssinia Steel Factory in Jinja and later address the Busoga region PDM public Rally at Kamuli Youth Center, Kamuli Municipality," State House said in a statement.

They said after commissioning the Tembo steel factory in Iganga, the president will address a mega boda-boda rally at Iganga District Headquarters and later address the nation at 8.00 pm at the Nakasero State Lodge.

