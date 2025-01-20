Namibia: Mixed Results for Julinho Athletic Over the Weekend

Julinho Athletic FC faced a weekend of mixed results with a hard-fought victory on Saturday, followed by a disappointing loss the next day in the Debmarine Premier League.

The team's coach, Nelson Luis, was quick to reflect on the 1-0 win over Bucks Buccaneers at the Unam Stadium, describing it as a challenging encounter.

"We knew the Buccaneers would come with a tactical approach focused on counter-attacks and deep defence, and they did just that. They like to counter, but we anticipated that, and waited for the right moments to strike," said Luis. He praised the officiating team, adding, "Referees are human; it was a fair game."

The only goal of the match came from Jordan Kavalata, whose well-taken strike secured Julinho's crucial three points.

Looking forward to their Sunday clash against Unam FC, Luis remained upbeat. "We are known as a Sunday team, and I am confident we'll get a positive result," he said.

However, the match against Unam FC yesterday ended in defeat, as the Rundu-based side was beaten 2-1. Goals from Unam's Paulus Amutenya and Denzil Narib sealed the win for the hosts, with Julinho's l o ne go a l coming from Kavalata once again. Despite the loss, Luis expressed belief in his squad.

El s ewhe re on Saturday, African Stars showed no mercy in their 4-1 demolition of Young Brazilians FC. Awilo Stephanus, Mbakondja Tjahikika (with a brace), and Herold Gaseb all found the net, while Gregory April scored a consolation goal for Young Brazilians.

Other results from Saturday included Ongos FC's narrow 1-0 win over Blue Boys FC, while Okahandja United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Eeshoke Chula Chula. Tigers won 2-0 against Blue Waters, while Mighty Gunners lost 2-1 to KK Palace. Young African and Khomas Nampol played to a 0-0 draw, as did Unam FC and Cuca Tops.

Yesterday saw Tigers play to a 2-2 draw with Blue Boys.

