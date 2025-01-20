Ethiopian Earthquakes and Volcanic Eruptions - Earth Scientist Explains the Link

analysis

Ethiopia's Afar and Oromia regions have been hit by several earthquakes and tremors since the beginning of 2025. The strongest, with a magnitude of 5.7, struck on 4 January. The US Geological Survey and the German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that its epicentre was 142km east of the capital, Addis Ababa, which is in the Oromia region. It came just a day after a quake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit the same area. Two more quakes were reported over the weekend of 11 January.

The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Council is relocating around 60,000 residents in the two regions to temporary shelters because of the risk of further earthquakes.

The earthquakes have also sparked fears of volcanic eruptions because they are happening near two active volcanoes, Fentale and Dofen. The Conversation Africa asked volcano researcher Amdemichael Tadesse to explain what's happening below the earth's surface.

How common is it for quakes in Ethiopia to trigger volcanic eruptions?

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are both common in Ethiopia. The country is located in a geologically active region, the East African Rift System. But it's rare for earthquakes to directly trigger volcanic eruptions in Ethiopia.

The current episode of earthquake activity is being caused by magmatic activity in Oromia and Afar region. Magma (molten rock) is intruding into the subsurface beneath two volcanoes, Fentale and Dofen, which are geographically close to each other.

Ethiopia has around 50 active volcanoes. Most are in the Ethiopian Rift, the northern segment of the East African Rift System. An active volcano has magma stored deep within its crust that could potentially erupt in the future. There's evidence of past eruptions at many of these active volcanoes. Some date back hundreds of years. In contrast, a dormant volcano has not erupted for thousands of years and shows no immediate signs of reactivation or imminent eruption.

Why have the earthquakes sparked fears of volcanic eruptions?

Volcanoes and earthquakes are both natural phenomena driven by the dynamic processes that shape Earth's interior and surface.

The outermost layer of Earth, the lithosphere, is composed of solid rock and is broken into large sections called tectonic plates. These plates fit together like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. They move slowly on the more fluid layer beneath them, the asthenosphere. Convection currents in Earth's mantle drive the movement of tectonic plates.

Tectonic plates interact at their boundaries in three primary ways: they move apart, collide, or slide past one another. These interactions produce geological activity, including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Most volcanoes and earthquakes occur along these plate boundaries, where the stress and movement of the plates cause the lithosphere to fracture.

Many processes associated with volcanoes can generate earthquakes. This makes seismic (earth-shaking) activity a common feature of volcanic regions. Unlike pure tectonic earthquakes, seismicity at volcanoes often occurs in swarms. They can take place over periods of days to months or even years. These volcano-related earthquakes are often caused by ground fracturing and the displacement of rock due to the movement of magma beneath the surface. Magma rising from deep within Earth puts pressure on the surrounding rocks. That causes them to crack and release seismic waves. It's this process that's currently being observed in the Fentale-Dofen region - magmatic activity is generating sustained seismic activity.

What can be done to mitigate the risks of volcanic eruptions now and in future?

Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes pose risks to human lives, infrastructure and the environment.

These events cannot be prevented. But their effects can be mitigated by planning and acting ahead of time.

Monitoring and early warning systems are critical. The current magma intrusion I've described is being tracked by satellite remote sensing observations and seismic data from Ethiopia's national and international seismic networks. The instruments being used help to detect changes in seismic activity, and ground deformation, which often come before volcanic eruptions.

This data, as well as evidence gathered by studying past earthquake and volcanic events (from either historical records or geological records) can help scientists to understand how often they occur, and at what kind of magnitudes and sizes.

Detailed maps that identify areas at risk are essential. These maps guide urban planning, infrastructure development and evacuation strategies. Identifying critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools and water supplies, in high-risk zones makes it possible to prepare.

It is also crucial to establish efficient and trustworthy communication between scientists involved in managing the crisis, the authorities making decisions, and the general public.

Early warnings and clear communication protocols must be established to get information quickly to affected populations. Alerts can be delivered through different means like mobile apps, SMS, radio and public announcements. In Ethiopia, mainstream media and public announcements have been used in the past to convey critical information. Using modern technologies like mobile platforms and localised SMS-based systems could make the crisis communication even more efficient.

Community preparedness and education are important, too. Regular training and drills help individuals, schools and workplaces prepare for volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. In Ethiopia, the Disaster Risk Management Commission is supposed to operate preparedness systems across the country, but more can be learnt from global best practices. Japan, for instance, has developed a robust disaster preparedness culture that has reduced the impacts of natural hazards. This includes routine drills, widespread education programmes, and active community engagement.

Educating communities about the signs of volcanic activity, evacuation routes and emergency protocols empowers them to act quickly and appropriately.

Governments and aid organisations should maintain reserves of emergency supplies, such as food, water, medical kits and shelter materials, to meet the immediate needs of people affected by natural disasters.

Specialised response teams with expertise in volcanology, seismology and disaster management can take swift and coordinated action during emergencies.

This is by no means an exhaustive list. Stronger infrastructure and better long-term planning for land use are also key. Taking these measures can greatly reduce the harm that volcanic eruptions and earthquake-related activities can cause.

Amdemichael Tadesse, Fondation Wiener-Anspach Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford