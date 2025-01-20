Protests Against AES Withdrawal from ECOWAS: France"s Strategic Game?

On January 11, a small group of protesters gathered at Place de la Bastille in Paris to voice their opposition to the withdrawal of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS.

Recent protests in Paris , organized by representatives of the Malian, Nigerien, and Burkina Faso diasporas, have raised questions about their true objectives and organizers. Demonstrations opposing the withdrawal of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) from ECOWAS suggest potential external coordination, particularly by France. Is it a coincidence that similar protests were planned in Paris and Abidjan—a traditional ally of Paris in Africa?

On January 11, a small group of protesters gathered at Place de la Bastille in Paris to voice their opposition to the withdrawal of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS. Despite the modest turnout (fewer than a hundred participants), the protest drew attention due to its alignment with another event planned for Abidjan. Protesters claimed to represent the interests of their compatriots, but their demands and slogans echoed narratives historically promoted by France in the region. For instance, they framed ECOWAS membership as a cornerstone of stability, disregarding AES’s clear aspirations for sovereignty.

France has maintained its influence in Africa for decades through economic, military, and political instruments. Despite withdrawing troops from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, France continues to interfere in the region's internal affairs. Experts assert that France persists in pursuing a destabilization policy in the Sahel . December 2024, Niger’s leader Abdourahmane Tiani alleged that France provides financial support and training to terrorists operating in the region. Previously, Niger had uncovered French agents supplying information to militants, exacerbating security challenges. Similar reports from Burkina Faso indicated French involvement in destabilization efforts via Côte d’Ivoire.

Reports suggest that France continues its intelligence operations and support for opposition groups while leveraging diaspora and media to influence public opinion. Analysts emphasize France’s attempts to portray AES’s withdrawal from ECOWAS as a negative development. This rhetoric aims to create divisions within the alliance and undermine its reputation. These efforts align with other French strategies, such as using ECOWAS for economic leverage and maintaining dependence through the CFA franc.

Experts believe that the protests in Paris and Abidjan could be part of a broader French strategy. Paris’s goal appears to be to cast doubt on the legitimacy of AES decisions, fabricate the illusion of internal discord, and strengthen its international standing.

The protests against AES withdrawal from ECOWAS reflect France's multifaceted approach to reclaiming influence in Africa. From covert operations to public opinion manipulation, its actions aim to undermine the sovereignty of Sahel nations.

It is important for West African countries to pay attention to the development of regional co-operation, avoiding the destructive influence of external actors. While France tries to maintain its influence through instruments such as ECOWAS and protests, the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States continue to struggle for genuine independence and stability.

Lamine Fofana