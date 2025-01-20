Ethiopia: EOTC Patriarch Warns of 'Growing Divisions' Within TPLF Leadership, States It Undermines 'Glimmer of Peace'

His Holiness Abune Mathias I, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC), has expressed concern over growing divisions among senior leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), warning that such disputes could jeopardize the fragile peace in the region.

In separate letters addressed to TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) and Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, the Patriarch lamented that the widening differences within the leadership are "destroying the glimmer of peace we've found."

"The situation is worsening over time," the letter reads. It further states, "Choosing silence would make us accountable before both man and Creator, which is why I am compelled to write this advisory letter."

The Patriarch explained that his attempts to meet both leaders in person were unsuccessful, compelling him to communicate through written correspondence. "I was compelled to write because confrontation is growing, differences are widening, and unusual approaches are becoming common," he said, emphasizing his concern over the unfolding situation.

The rift within the TPLF, between the faction led by veteran leader Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) and Tigray Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, has been widening since it first emerged.

He expressed disappointment at the lack of dialogue between the leaders, saying, "We expected that you, as senior figures, would resolve this through discussion." He added, "Your divisions have shocked not only the people of Tigray but the rest of the world."

His Holiness Abune Mathias also highlighted the suffering endured by the people of Tigray during the war, referencing "massacres, hunger, and displacement." He questioned, "Is this how you repay your people?" and criticized the leadership, saying, "Stubbornness and attitudes of 'I know best' or 'only my way' are creating unnecessary problems."

The Patriarch further warned that leadership divisions could spread to the wider population, which had previously stood united. "If your goal is to serve the people, your current approach is harmful," he said, urging the leaders to "think calmly for your people's sake and act responsibly."

"If this path continues, it will destroy everything and disturb the peace we've found. I urge you to listen to your people and address their concerns," he concluded.

This internal split, which arose following the TPLF's 14th Congress, previously led to Debretsion's faction removing Getachew and several other officials from their roles in the administration, claiming they "will no longer have the authority to lead, make decisions, or issue directives."

In response, the interim administration led by Getachew has accused Debretsion's group of attempting to "destabilize" the region through actions it described as a "coup d'état." The administration warned that it would pursue legal action against Debretsion's faction for allegedly sowing "chaos and anarchy" in Tigray.