South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Stilfontein Underground Kingpin

Illicit mining has emerged as a significant threat to our nation's security, economy, and environment.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng has ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in finding an alleged kingpin who resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein last week.

Major General Asaneng has also warned that heads will roll once they find those officials that aided the kingpin to escape from police custody after resurfacing from shaft 11 last week.

Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find those officials who aided his escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells. According to records, TIGER was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. TIGER is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care.

The alleged kingpin and ringleader is a Lesotho national and according to records his name is James Neo Tshoaeli but is commonly known as TIGER.

TIGER is being fingered in several statements as one of the ring leaders who controlled operations underground. He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as him being allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault and torture that is alleged to have taken place according to videos in police possession. He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners.

Major General Asaneng has expressed disappointment in what he terms as an embarrassment to the Vala Umgodi operation that has been running from December 2023.

He has vowed to ensure that those responsible for this escape from custody are brought to book and that TIGER is found.

TIGER is a fugitive of justice and is considered dangerous.

Members of the public are advised to share any information pertaining to his whereabouts to the Stilfontein police station.