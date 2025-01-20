South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Stilfontein Underground Kingpin

SAPS
Illicit mining has emerged as a significant threat to our nation's security, economy, and environment.
20 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng has ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in finding an alleged kingpin who resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein last week.

Major General Asaneng has also warned that heads will roll once they find those officials that aided the kingpin to escape from police custody after resurfacing from shaft 11 last week.

Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find those officials who aided his escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells. According to records, TIGER was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. TIGER is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care.

The alleged kingpin and ringleader is a Lesotho national and according to records his name is James Neo Tshoaeli but is commonly known as TIGER.

TIGER is being fingered in several statements as one of the ring leaders who controlled operations underground. He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as him being allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault and torture that is alleged to have taken place according to videos in police possession. He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners.

Major General Asaneng has expressed disappointment in what he terms as an embarrassment to the Vala Umgodi operation that has been running from December 2023.

He has vowed to ensure that those responsible for this escape from custody are brought to book and that TIGER is found.

TIGER is a fugitive of justice and is considered dangerous.

Members of the public are advised to share any information pertaining to his whereabouts to the Stilfontein police station.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.