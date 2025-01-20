Rwanda: Farmers Look to Reduce Post-Harvest Losses Under FAO-Funded Project

A new project led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is set to reduce post-harvest losses, improve incomes, and enhance food security for farmers in Nyagatare District of Eastern Province.

A 2023 study on post-harvest losses showed that losses were 13.8 per cent in the maize value chain, 12.4 per cent in the rice value chain, and 11.3 per cent in the bean value chain.

On January 17, 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), FAO Rwanda, the World Food Programme (WFP), and IFAD hosted a consultation workshop under the project on resilient systems to improve value chains and post-harvest management for food security.

"Rwanda's agriculture sector plays a vital role in the country's economy as well as in people's livelihoods. Despite its important role, the sector faces challenges, one of which is post-harvest losses. Current estimates show that losses for key crops like maize, rice, and beans range between 11 per cent and 14 per cent across all these value chains. These losses undermine food security and reduce incomes for farmers, many of whom are women and youth. There is a need for better post-harvest management to address this issue," said Nomathemba Mhlanga, the acting FAO Representative in Rwanda.

She noted that the project will address inadequate infrastructure, such as post-harvest facilities, and equip farmers with cost-effective technologies to reduce post-harvest losses.

"The programme is aligned with key strategies such as the National Strategy for Transformation and the 5th edition of the Agriculture Transformation Strategy (PST5) to promote resilient food systems. Women and youth will gain access to skills, technology, and markets," she explained.

The project will benefit smallholder farmers, youth, and women cooperatives, who will also gain market linkages.

Key activities under the project include assessing the viability of post-harvest models, conducting financial analyses, and identifying pilot locations. They will also involve engaging and training youth entrepreneurs to provide post-harvest solutions, such as shelters and mobile dryers.

Training farmers and stakeholders in food safety, post-harvest handling, and the storage of perishable, nutritious foods and animal products, as well as irrigation and financial skills, are also part of the interventions.

By collaborating with local institutions, NGOs, and government agencies, the project will extend its reach and sustainability, fostering a sense of ownership among beneficiaries.

According to the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), there is a need for market linkages and post-harvest infrastructure to connect 2.3 million farming households to markets.

Faustin Ntawuruhunga, a farmer from Nyagatare District, commended the FAO project, saying they were losing income due to inadequate post-harvest handling infrastructure.

"During farming season A, we get good harvests, but drying facilities are still few compared to what we need. We do not have drying machines, and this causes aflatoxin contamination. This lowers prices for our harvest because it is rejected due to poor quality," he said.

Devotha Nsabamariya, another maize and bean farmer from Nyagatare District, added that since farming season A is the rainy season, mobile dryers are highly needed.

"When the harvest is not properly dried, we lose buyers. Mobile dryers are a timely solution. We also need skills to use these mobile dryers once we get them," she said.

Alexandre Rutikanga, the Chief Technical Advisor (CTA) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), said that the number of such post-harvest handling infrastructures needs to be increased with the help of partners such as FAO, WFP, IFAD, as well as the private sector.

"We need to increase the capacity of post-harvest handling stores from 500 tonnes to 5,000 tonnes for farmers' cooperatives. The project will help fight aflatoxin and facilitate access to markets.

Maize shelling machines are also needed in addition to drying techniques. The drying machines will also use solar power under the new project," he said.