Somalia: Somali Government Accused of Election Manipulation Through Disarmament Policy

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government is facing allegations of orchestrating election manipulation ahead of the country's first one-person, one-vote election for national leadership, officials and opposition figures have claimed.

The controversy stems from a new disarmament policy announced by Somali police, which bans carrying weapons in Mogadishu, except for officers with rifles and pistols. Critics argue this measure is aimed at disarming opposition politicians, many of whom are known to have substantial arsenals.

Mohamed Adan Rukow, a notable opposition leader, has accused the government of using this policy to commit electoral fraud, questioning the security situation in the capital and suggesting it's not conducive to fair elections.

"This is a direct assault on our ability to protect ourselves and our political rights," Rukow stated.

Somalia's landscape is heavily armed, with weapons in the hands of the federal government, regional states, private traders, and politicians. The presence of insurgent groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS further complicates the security scenario.

A successful disarmament would necessitate a comprehensive, consensual strategy and substantial trust-building efforts.

Government officials would need to prove their commitment to transparency and accountability to regain public trust, all while navigating the complex dynamics of armed factions that threaten both opposition and government supporters.