Somalia: Police, Nisa Step Up Security With Rigorous Vehicle Checks, Arrests Robbers

20 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Security forces in Mogadishu, the Somali capital have ramped up vehicle inspections at checkpoints throughout the city, according to security officials who spoke to Shabelle Media Network.

The Somali Police and the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) are jointly conducting these operations to enhance public safety and thwart potential threats.

In the western parts of the capital, officials confirmed that the intensified checks on vehicles, including rickshaws and private cars, follow strict directives aimed at protecting citizens. Recently, security personnel discovered explosives concealed in a rickshaw at a checkpoint, averting a possible attack without any casualties.

Last week, federal police also arrested a group of armed robbers targeting residents, seizing their light weapons. These arrests were made in districts like Garasbaley, Kaxda, Dharkenley, and Wadajir, where vehicle inspections have become more stringent. Similar security enhancements are visible in the northern districts of Heliwaa, Karan, and Yaaqshid.

While these measures are designed to secure the lives of Mogadishu's inhabitants, they've caused frustration among drivers due to long waits and traffic congestion at major city intersections. Over 3 million people are estimated to live in Mogadishu, which lies on the side of the Indian Ocean.

Despite these inconveniences, the city has seen a notable reduction in bombings and attacks, with security analysts crediting this improvement to better surveillance, accountability of security forces, and a stronger focus on law enforcement, fostering a greater sense of safety among the populace.

