South Africa: No-Fee Gauteng School Accused of Demanding Money for Stationery

Coercing donations out of parents at no-fee schools is unlawful, says Equal Education Law Centre

Some parents have accused Thuso Lesedi Secondary, a no-fee school in Vosloorus, of coercing them to pay "donations" for stationery - R600 for most learners and R800 for matriculants. If payment is not made, the learners are denied basic stationery.

A flier, distributed before opening day, said learners who paid would be prioritised for the distribution of stationery.

Parents unable to pay say they have experienced hostility. Pureen Nkambule, whose child is in grade 8, is unemployed and relies on social grants. She had asked for a period of grace to pay the money. "My child came home sad last week, saying that the school had denied her free basic stationery because we had not paid the top-up donation fee."

Pensioner Joyce Mngomezulu, who looks after her late daughter's two children, said both had been denied stationery. When she went to the school, R1,200 was demanded of her. She said she spent her January pension on their school uniforms and is short on money for food.

"Since when are people forced to pay money in a no-fee school?" asked Patricia Nkosi, whose orphaned niece attends the school. She said she was blocked on the school's social media group after she complained.

Nomsa Khoza, who also has a niece at the school, published a Facebook post which went viral.

"These financial burdens imposed on underprivileged children are resulting in a high rate of dropouts, disparities in learning, emotional and psychological strife, increased pressure on families and reduced educational opportunities," she said.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steven Mabona said the officials were sent to check last week. They found no evidence that stationery was being withheld from students for not paying donations.

"The school was advised to issue stationery to all learners by Friday," said Mabona.

School governing board (SGB) member Morongoa Ramaru said the donation had been agreed on at the November school AGM. She said the school was struggling financially as it was meant to have 1,500 learners but had 2,000.

Equal Education Law Centre attorney Pila-sande Mkuzo said all learners should get free textbooks and stationery.

"We cannot ignore the reality of many township and rural schools regarding poor funding and lack of resources. While this may be the reality, schools are not allowed by law to force parents to pay a 'voluntary' contribution," she said.