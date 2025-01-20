Kenya: Koome Roots for Enhanced Collaboration in Public Sector

20 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged the Public Service Commision (PSC) to develop solutions that encourage collaboration in the public service sector, which she noted is characterized by cut-throat competition.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of PSC Vice Chairperson Mary Kimonye, along with seven other members at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Koome called on the commissioners to uphold national values and principles of governance.

She emphasized the importance of a consultative and cooperative approach to decision-making.

"The public does not care where the ball dropped; they care about service--distinguished service for that matter," CJ Koome said.

"Collaboration and coordination are what we work towards. Competition has no place in public service because the people we serve [are] only interested in effective delivery."

Koome, who chairs the National Council on the Administration of Justice, reiterated that the council's ethos rooted in service, not rivalry.

She lauded the PSC as the cornerstone of the public service, highlighting its critical role in promoting professionalism, accountability, and ethical standards across government institutions.

"The PSC serves as the backbone of the public service, ensuring the implementation of sound human resource practices while fostering a culture of accountability and ethical conduct," Koome noted.

President William Rutoappointed the new commissioner on January 16 for a six-year term each.

