South Africa: Minister Ntshavheni Should Not Serve in Cabinet, While Under Criminal Investigation

press release

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, should be removed from Cabinet immediately, after the revelation that a Hawks investigation into her conduct as Municipal Manager of Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality, involving R2,5 million in tender corruption, is ready for prosecution.

She cannot serve as Minister in this portfolio (or any), while under such a serious criminal investigation.

We call on her to step down immediately. Failing which, the President must relieve her of her duties.

This is yet another example of an ANC Minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet who he needs to remove for allegations of corruption. Either he was not aware of these allegations, which would be an indictment in itself, or he was aware, which would raise damning questions as to his duty of care as head of the executive.

Members of the Executive must be fit for purpose, and beyond reproach.

Last year, the former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, was linked to the VBS Scandal. Instead of stepping down or being relieved of her duties by the President, she was redeployed to the Department of Human Settlements to oversee a R33-billion budget. We have not forgotten.

In addition to claims by senior managers in Ba-Phalaborwa implicating Ntshavheni, the Auditor-General made scathing findings against her management of the local municipality's finances during her tenure.

In 2020, Judge Gerrit Muller of the High Court in Polokwane called the events surrounding the tender "repugnant and devastating" and asked that it be investigated by the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) to be handed over to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority).

The DA notes that the Hawks have completed the investigation, and the docket is now with the NPA. We call for the NPA to now proceed with their criminal prosecution of Ntshavheni.

To enforce Executive accountability, the DA last year introduced a resolution to establish a Parliamentary Committee to oversee the Presidency. As time goes on it is clear that the Presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa requires thorough oversight.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A committee in Parliament to oversee the Presidency also stems from recommendations made in the Zondo Commission Report, and is not only endorsed by the DA but received cross-party consensus in parliament - with the exception of the ANC and the IFP.

When the Nationally Assembly votes on the resolution, it will be telling whether or not the ANC stands with accountability, or prefers the presidency to continue to act behind closed doors.

As the Democratic Alliance, we repeat: A Cabinet Minister criminally investigated for corruption should not serve in Cabinet - end of story.