Nigeria: Applications Now Open for President Tinubu's National Health Fellows Programme

The National Health Fellows Programme has officially commenced, and prospective candidates can now begin submitting applications. The groundbreaking initiative by His Excellency, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, aims to transform Nigeria's public health sector. The programme seeks to develop the next generation of healthcare leaders to improve primary healthcare delivery nationwide.

This prestigious programme will bring together a cohort of emerging professionals across various disciplines, including health and health-related, Information Technology, and Social Sciences. These fellows will undergo rigorous training, mentorship, leadership opportunities, and exposure to best practices within the Nigerian health space. The primary objective of the fellowship is to cultivate a cadre of highly skilled and motivated health leaders capable of driving meaningful change and innovation in our health sector.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the programme, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Age: Applicants must be between the ages of 25 and 35 years. Education: A bachelor's degree in health-related fields, IT, or social sciences. Experience and Skills: Demonstrable interest or experience in primary healthcare, community projects, or health-related NGOs.

Strong analytical skills, entrepreneurial drive, and leadership potential. Availability: Must not currently hold full-time or part-time employment, as the programme requires a full-time commitment. Residency: Applicants must be indigenes of the state they are applying for, with preference given to those residing in the local government area. Technical Requirements: Ownership of a smartphone with data capabilities for communication and training. Recommendation Letter: A recommendation from a university dean, NYSC primary assignment, or a reputable organisation to showcase character and leadership increases the chances of selection.

Programme Highlights

The National Health Fellows Programme offers:

Capacity Building: Comprehensive training in leadership, public health administration, governance, and data analytics.

Field Experience: Hands-on involvement in the improvement of PHCs across Nigeria.

Stipend Support: Fellows will receive financial support during their participation in the programme.

Post-Fellowship Opportunities: Potential pathways into public health roles within government and development organisations.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications through the official portal at www.healthfellows.ng by the 27th of January, 2025. The selection process involves multiple screening stages, including eligibility verification and interviews.

This initiative underscores HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to strengthening the nation's healthcare system by equipping young Nigerians to become catalysts for change in their communities. HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who is the African Union Champion for Human Resources in Healthcare, places faith in young Nigerians and expects that their engagement in this critical nation-building task will usher in a new era of world-class service provision to all Nigerians in every part of the country.

Equal opportunities are provided for all applicants, with strong encouragement for female participation. Don't miss this chance to make a difference in Nigeria's healthcare sector. Apply now and be part of the change!

About the programme

The National Health Fellows is a programme of the Government of Nigeria led through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative SWAp Coordination Office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Dr. Muntaqa Umar Sadiq

National Coordinator. Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) / Sector Wide Approach (SWAp)