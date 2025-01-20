Liberia: Henries-Robinson Estate Administrator Files Ejection Action Against Families in Congo Town

The family of the late Speaker Richard A. Henries has taken legal action against Samuel B. Cooper Jr., Buster Cooper, Agnes Cooper, and others in an ongoing property dispute on the Congo Town Estate.

The Henries-Robinson Estate, represented by Alphonso B. Henries, Administrator, has officially filed an ejection action against the defendants in the Civil Law Court of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.

A writ of summons has been issued commanding the defendants to appear before the court on March 20, 2025, to address the plaintiff's complaint. The plaintiff seeks to oust the defendants and claims damages for wrongfully withholding the property, requesting USD 1.5 million in special and general damages.

Allegations have been made that Samuel B. Cooper Jr. and others criminally attacked security guards protecting the plaintiff's property, which spans 35.6 acres of land. A previous court ruling resulted in a writ of arrest being issued against the defendants for failure to comply. Samuel B. Cooper's history of alleged corrupt and criminal activities has raised concerns in this land dispute.

The property in question is located at the intersection of Congo Town and Old Road. Despite previous court rulings, Samuel B. Cooper's actions have drawn criticism.

