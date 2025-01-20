Kenya: Ruto Launches First-Ever Sugarcane Farmers' Bonus At Mumias Sugar

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday launched the first-ever sugarcane farmers' bonus at the Mumias Sugar company.

Speaking to residents there, the head of state said the bonus, the first ever to be paid to sugar cane farmers, demonstrates the successful implementation of reforms being made by his administration to revive the once-thriving sugar sector.

"I told you three things that needed to happen! First, we must pay our farmers, then our workers, and lastly our bonuses. With me here today is a Sh150 million cheque to pay the bonus that belongs to you," he revealed.

Ruto affirmed that the robust reforms being implemented in the once-thriving sugar Sector to benefit farmers are working and have begun to show results.

He observed that the reforms will amplify the sugar sector's potential to uplift farmers and support thousands of livelihoods across the country.

Ruto noted that previously, most sugar factories in the region were at the verge of collapsing as a result of corruption and poor management.

He assured that the government through the ministry of Agriculture will deliver one million bags of Subsidized fertilizer to Sugarcane farmers this year to boost their outputs.

The President stated that Kenya is on course to attain surplus sugar production to serve demand in the local market as it targets to commence regional exports of the commodity by 2026.

"With a record 832,000 tonnes of sugar produced last year, Kenya is on course to attaining surplus production and commence regional exports by 2026 turning sugarcane cultivation into a viable and rewarding venture," he said.

Ruto assured that the government is keen to ensure farmers and workers are paid on time, and that farmers get bonuses.

In November last year President William Ruto signed the Sugar Bill 2022 into law as part of the reforms needed to revitalise the sugar sector.

The measures included re-establishment of the Kenya Sugar Board, the creation of the Kenya Sugar Research and Training Institute, and the implementation of the Sugar Development Levy to strengthen the industry by boosting production.