South Africa: Hawks Bust Sophisticated Dagga Lab and Seize R120,000,00 Worth of Narcotics

press release

In a decisive joint operation spearheaded by the Hawks members from Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, including Newcastle K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence and Public Order Policing, two suspects aged 40 and 452, were arrested for operating a clandestine dagga laboratory on Capricorn street in Newcastle on 17 January 2025.

Acting on credible information received in November 2023, the Hawks established that the premises was being used as a dagga laboratory, where raw dagga was processed, mixed with other ingredients and sold as consumable products to patrons.

Securing a search warrant from the Newcastle Magistrate's court, the joint team executed the warrant at the aforementioned address. During the search, evidence confirming the premises as a fully functional dagga laboratory was discovered, including edibles (sweets), dagga, weight scale, oil and pots with cooked dagga in the kitchen. Police further discovered dagga cigars, bottled dagga, drugs presser and a price list for consumable products, dagga trees, a warm light and formidable plastic shower structure. A cash from sales was also discovered.

The total street value of the confiscated dagga and related paraphernalia is estimated at R120 000.00.

The suspects were taken into custody and charged with dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear before the Newcastle Magistrate's court on 20 January 2025.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona applauded the members for the arrest of the suspects. He further commended the joint operation for their thorough investigation and successful execution of the search warrant , emphasizing the significant disruption of a large -scale dagga laboratory in the area.