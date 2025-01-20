Ghana: Bloody !! ...15 People Dead, Houses Torched in Obuasi, Nkwanta Clashes

At least 15 people were reported dead in two separate fatal clashes in Obuasi and Nkwanta, respectively in the Ashanti and Oti regions over the past week.

In Obuasi, more than 10 people have been reported dead following a clash between a group of illegal miners and military personnel deployed to guard Anglogold Ashanti (AGA) on Saturday.

The miners met their death when they allegedly engaged the military personnel in a shoot-out as part of their efforts to forcefully enter into the AGA's through the Cote D'or gate.

Cote D'or is one of the gates of the mining company's pits.

Eight people were said to have been killed on the spot during the violent clash while two more others died on the way to the hospital.

A police source at the Obuasi Police Command, confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times saying the leader of the military was also among those who got wounded.

The police source would not give more details, saying investigation was ongoing, however, the Ghanaian Times here gathered from reliable sources that the incident took place on Saturday.

The illegal miners were said to have entered the pit after being able to scale over the fence after cutting the barbed wires at the Cote D'or.

This caught the attention of the military on guard who rushed in and in the process there was said to be exchange of gun fire which saw eight of the illegal miners killed on the spot with some other badly wounded.

The wounded were transported to the Obuasi Government Hospital and the AGA Hospital for medical treatment, while the situation in the town continues to deteriorate.

Following the clash, agitated members of the illegal miners took to the streets, vandalising property and burning car tires. In all four vehicles, including a bus, have reportedly been torched, further heightening fears among residents.

"They are burning tires in the road and they have burnt some of the AGA buses. Right now the demonstration is still going on... The galamsey boys are demonstrating because some of their colleagues have been shot dead. So they are destroying things," an eye witness indicated.

It is recalled that in 2023, 79 of some illegal miners invaded the mining company, for four days they were under the pit as they run short of food.

They later gave themselves up for arrest.

In a related development, at least five people are confirmed dead while five others sustained injuries following renewed communal clash between the people of Akyode, Challa and Adele in the Nkwanta -South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Also it was reported that about eight houses were set ablaze as a result of the clashes.

The injured are currently receiving medical care while the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

The Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, made these known in a press statement made available to the media by the Oti Police Command.

The sattement said calm had been restored at Nkwanta and its environs with the deployment of a reinforcement team from the military to support the Oti Regional Police command.

It said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had appealed to the three chiefs in the area, Nana Obonbo Sewura of Akyode, Nana Kenewu Chedre of Challa and the Acting Paramount chief of Adele, Nana Eteneba Ansah Gyambura who is the chief of Chaso to partner with the security agencies to maintain law and order in the communities.

The statement further indicated that the Oti Regional Police command was in the area, engaging the chiefs, opinion leaders and community members as part of peace building activities as investigation into the incident continued.

A visit by the Ghanaian Times to Nkwanta saw heavy presence of the military and the police in the town and little was seen about the normal economic activities that characterised the once vibrant and peaceful community that was no longer visible as the residents lived in fear.

The conflict started in 2024, which compelled the government to impose curfew from 8: 00 pm to 6: 00 pm as well as prohibited people from carrying guns and any other ammunition until the renewed fighting last week.