Angola: 42 Athletes Called Up to Join Pre-Selected Team for African Fights Games

Luanda — With the aim of defending the 2024 gold medal and winning other medals, 42 athletes are in the national pre-selection for associated fights, to participate in the African Championship, to be held from April 29th to May 4th, in Casablanca, Morocco.

The athletes, both in the male and female categories, were presented on Saturday, in Luanda, and are gathered in one of the gymnasiums of the Angolan Fighting Federation (FALUTAS), in the Kapolo II area, Kilamba Kiaxi, where they will undergo medical and physical examinations until February.

After this process, the 20 fighters who will represent the country in the African competition will be defined.

The 42 people called up are divided into the categories of cadets, juniors and seniors, nine of whom are female.

In the last participation in the African Championship in Egypt, in 2024, Angola won nine medals, of which one was gold, three was silver and five was bronze.

Manaceu Kumga won the gold medal in the junior category, while Roberto Nbaio, Macaia Katende and Joseth Mavungu, won silver medal.

The five bronze medals were achieved by Mofenda David, Francisco Kadima, Sofia Vemba, Manaceu Kunga and Macaia Katende, the last two, was in a double category (junior and senior).

The athletes will be working with the national coach, Tiago Ndonga, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In March, the 20 athletes who will go to the Morocco competition will be defined.

During the presentation ceremony, the 2024 silver medal winner, Joseth Mavungu, expressed that in the competition she wants to win the gold medal and qualify for the World Cup, in addition to the Olympic Games.

She admitted that due to a lack of experience, she missed out on gold due, but determining that "through mistakes we learn", she highlighted that this year she is focused, given that for the group only the gold medal interests them.

The athlete advised the youngest members of the team to do their best for Angola.

In turn, captain Fernando Matondo, who in 2024 was disqualified for irregularities during the fight, promised to be more prudent and bring the gold medal.

He added that his dream is to be in the World Championship and qualify for the Olympic Games, considering 2025 his year to try for glory.

The national coach, on his turn, said that the team is motivated as one could see in the first day of gathering, with a notable presence of the athletes and the desire to be African champions.

He clarified that the 42 athletes called up do not meet the need to participate in the African Championship, which would be over 60, due to the requirement of the competition in which each country can register up to 90 players.

He highlighted that, the greater the number of athletes, the more chances they have of winning medals, but recalled that Angola does not have the financial conditions to take so many athletes, that is why the best ones will be selected, to form a team with probably 20 athletes as foreseen by the Angolan federation.

