Angola: Cabinda With More Than 994 Million Square Meters Free of Mines

18 January 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — More than 994 million square meters were demined, from January to December last year, in the province of Cabinda, by the National Demining Center (CND).

The information was given on Friday, in this city, during the closing ceremony of a training action aimed at 41 miners assigned to the local National Demining Center.

The Province of Cabinda has 31 suspected areas of mines and other unexploded explosive devices in the villages of Telma, Chingundo and Chimbuandi.

For 10 days, participants in this training programme were provided with materials related to workplace safety, cleaning of processed areas, the minefield marking system, among other topics.

On the occasion, the deputy provincial governor of Cabinda for Technical services and Infrastructures, Juliano Capita praised the work carried out by demining technicians in the region over the last 12 months.

The official appealed to participants in the course to put into practice the knowledge acquired in this course on demining, which took place in the region for the first time since the beginning of this year.

