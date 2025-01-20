South Africa: Cosatu KZN Distressed By Impending Closure of Ithala

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in KwaZulu Natal is deeply distressed about the impending liquidation of KZN-based Ithala SOC.

The South African Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority has applied to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg for the provisional liquidation of Ithala, after the development finance agency was reported to be insolvent. Ithala does not have a banking licence but has been allowed to act as one and accept deposits under a temporary exemption granted by the Prudential Authority, with the hope that in time it would comply with all stipulated conditions and eventually be granted a licence. After renewing the exemption several times, the Prudential Authority is now pulling the plug on Ithala.

COSATU is first and foremost worried about the more than 400 workers who will lose their jobs when Ithala is forced to close its doors forever. With South Africa's unemployment rate at a shocking 41.9%, it is clear we cannot afford to send another 400 people to the unemployment line. We must do everything in our power to hold on to every job to avoid the devastating impact the job losses will have on the economy, as well as the workers and their families.

The Federation is also concerned about the impact the closure of Ithala will have on its more than quarter of a million depositors, who are themselves workers and grant recipients. We note National Treasury's assurance that it will guarantee the funds of the 257 000 depositors. The guarantee offers little comfort, however, when in the same breath, the depositors from working class and poor communities are told to make urgent alternative banking arrangements.

It is critical that whatever happens that social grant recipients be assisted to access their grants and workers be enabled to receive their monies and wages. They simply cannot be abandoned.

In an economy that mainly remains untransformed more than 30 years into the democratic breakthrough, Ithala represented what could be possible if the working class and poor were allowed to access even the smallest slice of the economy for themselves. COSATU echoes its Affiliate, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU), that Ithala banked the rural unbanked, financed bonded houses throughout the KZN province, banked churches, stokvels, SMMEs, informal businesses and the taxi industry. It is no secret that these groupings are not considered triple A clients by traditional banks; but at Ithala they found refuge.

For the longest time there's been talk of establishing a state-owned bank. Ithala's sole shareholder is the KZN Provincial government - therefore it is a state-owned bank. Granted, to date it has not been perfectly managed, the Reserve Bank should view Ithala as a kind of pilot and draw lessons on what not to do, and by extension what to do to build a successful state bank. Closure must be a call of last resort when all other interventions have failed.

Much has also been said about the development agency's inability to draw skilled expertise into its employ. COSATU challenges government to prove its willingness to transform South Africa's economy by seconding the necessary skills to Ithala, draw up a turnaround plan, explore means to capitalise it and resuscitate it.

The idea that everything meant to empower the country's historically excluded must be condemned, has to be dealt a fatal blow. COSATU calls on the Prudential Authority to exhaust all possible options to resolve this crisis. That said, the Federation calls on the Reserve Bank and all its divisions to take their regulatory role very seriously. Ithala could have been set on the right path much earlier, if the bank had been stringently following its own regulations and not allowed the situation to deteriorate to the verge of ruin.

It is equally important that any persons found to have broken the law, be held fully accountable.