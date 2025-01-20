Africa: CAF Hosts Successful Governance Workshop in Algiers

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has organised a successful Governance Workshop in Algiers, Algeria aimed at promoting best practices in administration and financial management within its Member Associations.

The event, which took place from 15-17 January, 2025 was overseen by the CAF Member Associations Department, led by Sarah Mukuna, in collaboration with the Legal Department, which is chaired by Felix Majani.

The workshop, the third of its kind after previous events in Ethiopia and South Africa for English-speaking MAs, is part of CAF's strategy to strengthen governance and promote the development of football in Africa.

This initiative echoes the call of CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe to set high ethical standards within African federations.

The event brought together representatives from 15 nations, with the presence of the General Secretaries and Financial Directors of MAs from the following countries: Algeria, Tunisia, Burundi, Djibouti, Rwanda, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Mozambique, South Sudan, Comoros, Madagascar, São Tomé and Principe, Gabon and Central African Republic.

During these three days of work, several themes were discussed, including governance principles and structures, rigorous financial management, strategic direction and how to ensure the achievement of objectives.

Key topics such as managing relationships with partners, conflicts of interest, as well as the fight against corruption and fraud were also addressed, with practical examples of governance tools.

The discussions focused on key issues such as the management of financial processes, budget preparation, purchasing and payment mechanisms, as well as revenue generation.

A particular focus was placed on the role of the Finance, Audit and Compliance Commission, accompanied by a proposal for an action plan to strengthen the financial stability of MAs and reform the regional federations within CAF.

At the end of the workshop, Sarah Mukuna praised the commitment and active participation of the federation representatives, thanking them for their valuable contributions during the three days of exchanges.

The participants, who expressed their satisfaction with the quality of the discussions and the exceptional working conditions, also highlighted the fundamental role of CAF in promoting good governance and management practices in the African game.