Africa: Kas Claim Third Place in CAF U-17 Gift Tournament

Kenya Academy of Sport (KAS) finished third at the ongoing CAF U-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament in Dar es Salaam Tanzania.

A convincing 2-0 win over Boni Consilli Girls meant the Kenyans secure a podium finish at the inaugural edition of the tournament uniquely designed by CAF to foster women's football development in Africa.

Despite putting up a good showing against the Kenyans, Boni Consilli Girls were unfortunate not to convert their chances, as KAS' clinical display in front of goal ensured that they secure the victory and the bronze medal.

Friday's third place play off was not the only action of the day at the Azam Complex.

Preceding the third place play-off was another exciting encounter for fifth place between Kenya Elite Junior Academy and Aigle Noir FC.

It proved to be a one-sided affair as Kenya Elite Junior Academy were flawless against Aigle Noir, securing a clinical 4-0 victory that saw them finish fifth at the tournament.

The CAF U-17 GIFT tournament draws to an exciting close on Saturday, 18 January with an all-Tanzania final between TDS Girls and JKT Queens at 19h00 Local Time (16h00 GMT).

The much-anticipated final can be streamed live on CAF's official YouTube channel, CAF TV.

Preceding the final will be a number of exciting fan engagement activities for fans who are all encouraged to arrive early at the stadium.

For more information on the CAF U-17 GIFT Tournament, visit www.cafonline.com.