Africa: Kas Claim Third Place in CAF U-17 Gift Tournament

17 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Kenya Academy of Sport (KAS) finished third at the ongoing CAF U-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament in Dar es Salaam Tanzania.

A convincing 2-0 win over Boni Consilli Girls meant the Kenyans secure a podium finish at the inaugural edition of the tournament uniquely designed by CAF to foster women's football development in Africa.

Despite putting up a good showing against the Kenyans, Boni Consilli Girls were unfortunate not to convert their chances, as KAS' clinical display in front of goal ensured that they secure the victory and the bronze medal.

Friday's third place play off was not the only action of the day at the Azam Complex.

Preceding the third place play-off was another exciting encounter for fifth place between Kenya Elite Junior Academy and Aigle Noir FC.

It proved to be a one-sided affair as Kenya Elite Junior Academy were flawless against Aigle Noir, securing a clinical 4-0 victory that saw them finish fifth at the tournament.

The CAF U-17 GIFT tournament draws to an exciting close on Saturday, 18 January with an all-Tanzania final between TDS Girls and JKT Queens at 19h00 Local Time (16h00 GMT).

The much-anticipated final can be streamed live on CAF's official YouTube channel, CAF TV.

Preceding the final will be a number of exciting fan engagement activities for fans who are all encouraged to arrive early at the stadium.

For more information on the CAF U-17 GIFT Tournament, visit www.cafonline.com.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.