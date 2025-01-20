Zimbabwe: Shipping Containers - Sanctuary for Small Businesses

Innovation, sacrifice and a strong belief in potential have transformed what once seemed like trash into lucrative business opportunities.

Shipping containers, often overlooked and deemed unwanted, are now creating sanctuaries for small businesses, paving the way for entrepreneurs to thrive.

With space constraints and high costs for permanent and durable structures posing major challenges, local entrepreneurs are making remarkable progress in utilising discarded shipping containers.

Not only are they generating significant profits, but meaningful business transactions are also taking place.

Some of these spaces are serene for consumers, while others have made business practices viable.

Ambitious entrepreneurs with big hopes and a hunger for success are flourishing as they now have space for their operations.

Restaurants, bars, real estate agencies, event planners, hardware stores, and repair shops are now operating in these structures, easing high building and rental costs.

Construction companies, mining firms, event planners, repair shops and art studios (music, photography and painting) have recognised the value of these makeshift structures as offices, as they are inexpensive to maintain, yet resourceful.

Fitness trainers in some countries have converted these spaces to store equipment, such as treadmills, cardio machines, weights and more.

Notable business transactions are thriving in these modest yet affordable structures.

For these entrepreneurs, business will never sleep, as they are making use of every available space.

It is also refreshing to note that some blue-chip companies like Innscor Africa Limited have also been caught in this trend as they expand into high-density areas.

Several start-up companies have fully embraced this model by converting shipping containers to house their business operations, in a development proving that innovation remains unstoppable.

In Harare and other cities, this new wave has become a common phenomenon due to the demand for goods and services.

A survey around the capital and its environs shows that businesses are thriving by fully utilising shipping and cargo containers.

These structures, which can be temporary, semi-permanent, or permanent depending on land ownership, are flourishing in Zimbabwe.

One such place that is thriving is Westlea in Harare, along Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman Road), where entrepreneurs have turned shipping containers into market stalls and cubicles.

Hardware services, liquor shops and grocery outlets are flourishing in the area.

Along Bulawayo Road, between the Warren Park D roundabout and N Richards Shopping Complex near Petrotrade Service Station, there is also a thriving liquor business operating in a shipping container.

Some containers at the place have been converted into lodges with running water and bedding facilities, attracting a high number of merry-makers.

"We have been operating here for months; we can't complain because we have everything from liquor to braai and even accommodation in those tankers," said an employee booking clients.

"It's our space that we have been running for some time, and we are usually busy at weekends.

"We also have accommodation facilities in those tankers with running water. Some of those rooms have solar-powered geysers, so you don't need to worry much about accommodation if you are in a rush."

In Chitungwiza's Unit L, Bakers Inn has converted a container into an outlet, while Eat & Lick runs a similar business in Unit C. At BJ Southgate Mall in Braeside, Simbisa is running a Nandos outlet operating from a container.

"We were surprised that a big corporation like Bakers Inn has embraced these eco-friendly business practice by putting up such infrastructure here in our town.

"We no longer need to travel to Harare or Chitungwiza Town Centre for their services, which are easily accessible here. As regulars here, we are happy with the services we are getting; the setting is just unique and enjoyable," said Maizo Mwase, a Chitungwiza resident.

More businesses housed in containers are now common in Harare's northern suburbs such as Mt Pleasant, Belgravia, and Avondale, among others.

It's quite refreshing that this phenomenon, which is a true reflection of the power of recycling, is being advocated by world leaders in promoting a green economy.

Economic analyst and academic Vincent Ruzvezve shared his thoughts on the influx of shipping and cargo containers being put to good use by entrepreneurs.

"The influx of shipping and cargo containers in Zimbabwe presents a unique opportunity for sustainable development in the transport, construction, and real estate industries. These containers, typically averaging 20-foot and 40-foot common sizes, cost approximately US$2000 and US$4000 respectively when disposed of and are increasingly being converted for various uses.

"Instead of being discarded as waste, they are transformed into residences, offices, classrooms, tuck shops, bottle stores, canteens, and hardware stores."

"Most containers come from South Africa, China, and Europe through Mozambique into Zimbabwe, carrying various cargo, mainly medicines, refrigerated food, manufacturing, and motor vehicle spares among common consignments. The increase in the number of containers coming into the country has been influenced by the proportional growth of imports that support different sectors of Zimbabwe's economy, including agriculture machinery, mining, industrial equipment, and spare parts," he said.

Ruzvezve, noting that these containers are compatible with road and rail transport commonly used in Zimbabwe, highlighted some benefits they have brought.

"Shipping containers offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional construction methods.

"They are cheaper to acquire and require fewer materials and labour hours. Transportation and installation of shipping containers are quick; with a crane, a container can be placed on-site within hours, significantly reducing the time to set up compared to conventional construction, which can take months."

He also mentioned that the containers can be customised to meet business needs, including the installation of electrical and plumbing systems, insulation, and branding modifications.

Ruzvezve said the containers are eco-friendly and sustainable for reuse.

"The use of shipping containers promotes recycling and environmentally sustainable practices.

"By converting these containers into functional spaces, businesses contribute to waste reduction and resource conservation. This approach aligns with global sustainability goals and supports local economic growth," he stressed.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Takemore Mazuruse, a brand strategist with leading creative agency, Esteem Communications.

"The rise of businesses operating from shipping containers in Zimbabwe can be attributed to several key factors.

"Containers are cost-effective and require less investment compared to traditional structures, making them appealing to entrepreneurs with limited capital.

"Their portability allows businesses to relocate easily, and urbanisation has increased demand for affordable commercial space.

"The generally challenging economic environment has prompted many to seek alternative income sources, and container businesses offer a low-risk entry point. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards sustainability, as repurposing containers is viewed as an eco-friendly option," he said.

Mazuruse noted that consumers' tastes are hard to meet and businesses need to always innovate.

"Consumer preferences are shifting towards unique dining and shopping experiences, with container setups fostering community engagement and appealing to younger demographics.

"Overall, this trend reflects a combination of economic necessity, innovation, and changing consumer demands."

This new trend, which is not confined to Harare, has become the norm.

In Europe, coffee shops and restaurants operating in these containers are also common, as businesses thrive everywhere.

Zimbabwe has adopted this trend to ensure that small businesses also flourish.