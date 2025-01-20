Zimbabwe: Confronting Bullying in Zim Schools

Angeline Gata, Deputy Minister Primary & Secondary Education

January is famously known for being a busy and critical time for many. For parents, pupils, and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, it marks the beginning of the academic term in Zimbabwe.

However, a pressing concern looms over our educational institutions: The rise of bullying in schools.

This troubling trend not only affects the academic environment, but also has severe emotional and psychological repercussions on our children.

As a parent and a legislator, I believe we must confront this issue with the seriousness it deserves.

Bullying is a toxic behaviour that can lead to devastating consequences.

Victims often experience anxiety, depression, and a decline in academic performance or even suicide and death.

Psychological researches reveal that the lifetime effects of bullying can impair emotional and cognitive development, leading to long-term mental health issues.

Children who are bullied may feel isolated, leading to withdrawal from social interactions and extracurricular activities.

Tragically, the ramifications can escalate to self-harm or even suicide.

Hence as a nation, we cannot overlook the profound impact these actions have on our children, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

There has been extensive research to understand bullying in Zimbabwe.

In one study on the subject, education Professor Fred Zindi writes that he was prompted to investigate bullying.

This followed the death of a child who had been a victim of prolonged bullying in one of Zimbabwe's schools.

In his research, Prof Zindi discovered that bullying manifests through frequent verbal or physical oppression, harassment, and intimidation of one student by another.

Furthermore, he highlights that bullying thrives in boarding schools due to the secrecy of these institutions, where first-time students and newcomers are often the main victims.

Sadly, he indicates that in some circles, this behaviour is viewed as common and normal, rather than a problem.

I understand this perspective, which is why, as a legislator, I believe there is need for a specific law, an Act of Parliament or Statutory Instrument that provides a strong deterrent against this behaviour to complement existing circulars and school regulations.

In light of the legal frameworks, International instruments such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) emphasise the right to protection from violence and bullying in educational settings.

Zimbabwe, as a signatory, has a responsibility to uphold these standards.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees the right to education and a safe learning environment, while the Education Act mandates that schools take necessary measures to protect students from harm.

It is imperative that Zimbabwe strives to meet these international standards as our nation actively works to eliminate bullying in schools.

Despite the escalation of this scourge, the Ministry of Education has put in place several mechanisms to prevent bullying in schools.

There are anti-bullying policies that encourage a safe and inclusive environment.

These also focus on raising awareness, implementing educational programmes, and promoting empathy among students, the learner welfare departments and even joint monitoring missions conducted from head office to district level.

Additionally, teachers are trained to identify and address bullying behaviours, fostering a culture of respect and understanding within the classroom. Nonetheless with all these mechanisms in place, bullying continues to rise, an indication and call for action to strengthen our existing mechanisms.

For instance, effective reporting mechanisms are crucial in tackling bullying.

Schools are encouraged to establish clear channels for students and parents to report incidents of bullying confidentially.

This can include suggestion boxes, dedicated hotlines, or online platforms. Through ensuring the support and safety of students who come forward, we empower them to stand against bullying and seek help.

Further, as a legislator and parent, I am committed to advocating for the strengthening of our legal frameworks.

The existing regulations against bullying, while important, require reinforcement to ensure they are effectively implemented.

Picking a leaf from President Mnangagwa, whose passion and love for children's welfare and safety was exemplified in the introduction of SI 2 of 2024, the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Criminal Laws (Protection of Children and Young Persons)), which was later adopted into an Act, as legislators and all stakeholders, we must formulate specific law to strongly deter bullying and cultivate an environment where respect and kindness are the norms for our learners, reflecting the values of a progressive Zimbabwe.

More so, teachers and parents play pivotal roles in combating bullying.

Educators are not only responsible for academic instruction but also for modelling behaviour.

Through fostering an inclusive classroom atmosphere, teachers can effectively discourage bullying.

They must communicate openly with students, encouraging them to share their experiences and feelings.

Parents, too, must be vigilant. Open lines of communication at home can help children feel safe discussing their experiences at school.

I urge all parents to engage school authorities, attend meetings, and collaborate with educators to address bullying effectively.

In this new academic season, let us collectively commit to dismantling the culture of bullying.

By working together, students, teachers, parents, and policymakers, we can create a safe and nurturing environment for all our children to ensure that quality education is accessed by all learners in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the country's education objectives.

It is time to leave behind the outdated practices of the past and embrace a future where every child can thrive without fear.

We owe it to our learners, our society, and our nation.

Cde Angeline Gata is the Deputy Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Zimbabwe and Member of Parliament for Mutema-Musikavanhu Constituency.