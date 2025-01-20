Zimbabwe: Illegal Meat Markets, Shadow of Disease

In the bustling neighbourhoods of Harare, the sounds of flies buzzing around open buckets of meat serve as a stark warning of a growing public health concern.

In the areas like Caledonia, Mabvuku, and Tafara, illegal meat markets are flourishing, raising alarm among city health officials and residents alike over the unsanitary conditions that could lead to serious health risks.

At an open meat market in Caledonia, which is on the eastern border of Harare in Goromonzi District, flies tumble and spin on top of all sorts of meat sold with scant regard to the health of consumers. Recently, there was an outcry after it emerged that fish being sold in some parts of Harare could have been washed to the shores of Lake Chivero after dying of poisoning.

Government subsequently banned fishing in the lake, but still fish mongers continue catching them and they are finding their way to family dinner tables.

City Health Director Dr Prosper Chonzi has highlighted the dangers of these practices, linking them to a rise in cases of diarrheal diseases and other contagious infections.

"Consumption of such meat can cause people to suffer from diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort because it is not safe. You cannot sell meat from the boot of the car," Dr Chonzi said.

Harare, in recent years has grappled with public health challenges, including cholera and typhoid outbreaks. The most recent outbreak began in November 2022, affecting over 285 people before being brought under control.

However, the risk of resurgence remains, especially with the presence of illegal food markets that lack sanitation.

Typhoid fever, caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi, is another serious concern. It spreads through contaminated food and water, and like cholera, it thrives in unsanitary conditions.

The resurgence of these diseases is often linked to inadequate access to clean water and proper sanitation, both common in some urban areas.

Residents have shared alarming accounts of their experiences with these illegal meat vendors.

Faith Manyere from Tafara recounted a harrowing incident where she bought chicken that turned out to be rotten, leading to a severe stomach ache and a visit to Mabvuku Polyclinic.

"I bought chicken at this market; I never knew it was no longer fresh since it looked so appetising and very cheap. I suffered from a serious stomach ache," she lamented.

Another resident, Henry Pfigu from Caledonia, expressed his fears over the safety of fish sold in local markets, particularly after reports of fish dying in Lake Chivero.

"We are exposed to unsafe food, and this could become a disaster if we get another cholera outbreak," he warned.

In response to the rising health concerns, Harare City Health Department is set to implement strict measures to dismantle these illegal meat markets. Collaborating with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the city's Licencing Unit, officials aim to arrest vendors and remove them from the streets to protect public health.