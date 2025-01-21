Sudan: 90+ Civilians Dead in Recent Sudan Violence

Khartoum / Khartoum North (Bahri) / Kabkabiya / El Fasher — At least 90 civilians have been killed since last Thursday as violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intensifies, spreading from Khartoum to North Darfur and White Nile states. The escalation has led to widespread human rights abuses and civilian casualties across multiple regions.

In Khartoum, shelling in the Abu Adam area killed eight people and injured two others. Earlier this week, aerial bombardments in the Mayo neighbourhood, claimed nine lives, with severe burns rendering many victims unidentifiable.

In North Darfur, RSF attacks resulted in over 50 deaths. A convoy assault in Kabkabiya killed 25, including civilians and military personnel. On Saturday, 14 were killed in Jebel Hala northeast of Um Kadada city, and another 14 died in an artillery attack in North Darfur's capital of El Fasher.

14 civilians were killed and over 30 injured during an RSF attack in In White Nile state, in El Guteinah, forcing further displacement.

Violence in El Gezira included the killing of 18 civilians in separate incidents, with reports of RSF-imposed curfews, looting, and blocked access to food and medical supplies.

'Teachers and humanitarian workers targeted'

The Sudanese Teachers Committee yesterday reported the 'targeted killing' of Nadia Bilal Mohammed Sidig, a teacher in Khartoum North's (Bahri) Halfaya area, allegedly by the RSF.

According to the committee, the teacher was "beaten and hung by an RSF unit following her vocal demand for the release of her son named Ziryab", who remains imprisoned by the RSF in an area north of Khartoum Bahri.

Ibrahim Adam Othman, a professor at both the University of Science and Technology and Omdurman Al-Ahliyya University, was killed by gunmen according to the East Nile Emergency Room.

They confirmed that Ibrahim had been a significant contributor to humanitarian efforts, including environmental sanitation campaigns.

Reports also state that, volunteer and emergency room member, Mohammed Fadl Hussein, was killed on January 10th. His body was discovered after being abducted.