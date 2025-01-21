South Africa: Manhunt for Stilfontein Underground 'Kingpin' After Escaping Police Custody

North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in finding an alleged Stilfontein mining kingpin.

This comes after James Neo Tshoaeli, known as "Tiger", allegedly escaped from the police custody, after resurfacing from the mine shaft 11 at Stilfontein, last week.

In a statement issued on Monday, Asaneng said extensive investigations and tracing operations were underway to find the officials who aided Tiger's escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells.

"According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care," Asaneng said.

The alleged kingpin and ringleader is a Lesotho national and according to records, his name is James Neo Tshoaeli but is commonly known as Tiger.

According to the Acting Commissioner, Tiger is being fingered in several statements as one of the ring leaders who controlled operations underground.

"He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as being allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault, and torture that is alleged to have taken place according to videos in police possession. He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners," Asaneng said.

Asaneng has expressed disappointment in what he terms as an "embarrassment to the Vala Umgodi operation that has been running from December 2023".

He warned that heads would roll once they find the officials that aided the kingpin to escape from police custody.

"Tiger is a fugitive of justice and is considered dangerous. Members of the public are advised to share any information pertaining to his whereabouts to the Stilfontein Police Station," Asaneng said.