Zimbabwe: R14 Million Zim Cigarettes Intercepted At South Africa Border

South African security authorities have arrested a 44-year-old migrant at Beitbridge border post with a consignment of Remington gold worth an estimated R14 million alleged to have been smuggled from Zimbabwe.

The smuggling of cigarettes has become a perennial headache for authorities for both countries who in most cases are collaborating to minimise the vice.

It is understood that South African customs laws are restrictive for Zimbabwean exporters to legally move the cigarettes from Zimbabwe to that country and hence the upsurge in the smuggling of various brands.

In most cases these are being smuggled through the Limpopo River while others take their chances at the border.

Indications are that at least one third of cigarettes brands on the South African market are smuggled from Zimbabwe including Pacific, Remington gold, Mega, Dullahs, Branson and Servilles.

Ideally a box of cigarettes is bought at US$120 from local producers and sold for between US$250 and US$300 to the syndicates who then smuggle them into South Africa where the sell for anything above R15 000.

Those that illegally transport the commodity across borders are paid between R100 and R300 per box and in most cases this is done under the cover of darkness

In a statement on Monday, Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the contraband was intercepted on Saturday.

The nationality of the migrant will be revealed following his initial court appearance at Musina magistrate's court on charges of smuggling.

"The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded police for their vigilance and alertness which resulted in the arrest of a 44 year-old foreign national for smuggling illicit cigarettes worth more than fourteen million Rands at Beitbridge Port of Entry on Saturday," he said.

"It is reported that the suspect was driving a white truck with a tanker trailer when he was stopped by the police at the port of entry. The driver told police that it was empty but they suspected to be loaded and it was taken to the ramp zone at the commercial side and searched.

"During the search, police discovered that it was fully loaded with illicit cigarettes of Remington Gold brand and the suspect failed to provide satisfactory explanation regarding the origin of the cigarettes and he was immediately placed under arrest on the spot".

Brig Mashaba said the police had since police confiscated 710 boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R14 449 363 and a truck tanker valued at R2 500 000.