Ugandan Sanctions Likely to Remain Despite Trump's Return, Analysts Say

Donald Trump's second term as President of the United States has reignited discussions about the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on Ugandan officials during President Biden's administration.

However, analysts caution that any significant policy shift remains uncertain.

Under Biden's leadership, high-profile Ugandan figures faced sanctions for human rights abuses and corruption. Among those targeted were Speaker of Parliament Anita Annette Among and Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, implicated in extrajudicial killings.

Dr. Abaho Anne, a foreign policy expert, highlights that while a new administration often reexamines its predecessor's policies, lifting such sanctions is far from guaranteed.

"Sanctions are usually tied to specific actions, and reversing them would require significant evidence of reform," Dr. Abaho explained.

She further noted that Trump's foreign policy record suggests a focus on transactional relationships, but not necessarily a rollback of sanctions tied to governance and human rights issues.

Legislator Muwanga Kivumbi added that sanctions on Ugandan officials were part of a broader effort to address systemic issues. "These measures sent a strong message about accountability," he said.

While African leaders may hope for improved relations under Trump, experts argue that the path to lifting sanctions requires Uganda to demonstrate tangible progress in addressing the concerns that led to their imposition. Until then, the sanctions are likely to remain a pivotal issue in U.S.-Uganda relations.