Ghana: President Mahama Calls for Closer Collaboration in Combatting Insurgence ...Visits the Gambia, Senegal

President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for closer collaboration between West African countries to fight the canker of insurgency and extremism.

According to President Mahama, though not a new phenomenon, the situation was worsening and urgent steps would be needed to quell the nefarious activities of extremists.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister of Mali, Abdoulaye Maiga, in Accra on Thursday, President Mahama recommitted Ghana to a peaceful sub-region where people went about their businesses without hindrance.

Premier Maiga was in Accra to deliver a special message to President Mahama from the President of Mali, Assimi Goita.

According to President Mahama, the security of the sub-region was a shared responsibility and required that countries worked closely to combat the threat insurgency posed to the region.

Noting the "sovereign decisions" of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to break away from the regional bloc, ECOWAS to form a separate body, President Mahama said "God put us together in this sub-region for a purpose.

"I believe that eventually, we'll be able to integrate ourselves again as one body. So, Ghana continues to remain a neighbour and strong in solidarity with Mali."

Expressing satisfaction with the Ghana-Mali relations which dates back to pre-independence days, President Mahama assured the Malian government of free flow of trade and movement of people between the two countries.

Prime Minister Maiga, on his part described President Mahama's victory at the December 2024 polls as victory for Pan-Africanism.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the two presidents to enforce cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and security.

President Mahama, meanwhile, on Friday embarked on a two-country state visit to The Gambia and Senegal to strengthen bilateral relations and ensure peaceful coexistence between Ghana and the two countries.

The visit was also to enable President Mahama thank his colleague heads of state for their participation in his inauguration on January 7, 2024.

President Mahama was received at the Banjul International Airport by his counterpart, President Adama Barrow, who later hosted him to a state luncheon.

The two leaders later had a private meeting to discuss matters of mutual benefits including trade and investment between the two countries.

The President, after his engagement with Mr Barrow, travelled to Dakar, Senegal, where he met President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye.

The two leaders also discussed matters of mutual benefit for both countries and their citizens.