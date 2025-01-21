Somalia: Former President Farmaajo Warns of Political Crisis in Somalia

Mogadishu — In a press statement, former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo expressed deep concerns about the current political situation in Somalia, warning that the country is at a critical juncture, surrounded by numerous risks that could lead to political stagnation, damage to national unity, and political instability that might jeopardize national security.

The statement reads: "We have repeatedly warned that uncompleted changes to the Constitution, which is the only binding framework for the Somali people, could lead to the collapse of the legal foundation upon which government institutions are built. The Constitution, agreed upon by all, is the cornerstone of our national unity."

President Farmaajo emphasized that the election law, the political party law, and the election committees are central to the relationship between constitutional bodies, regional states, and political leaders. He strongly criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for insisting on holding a single-handed election without consultation, which he described as a decision that does not reflect the country's political reality and could lead to setbacks and possible instability.

Farmaajo stated: "Any amendment to the Constitution or holding an election without the involvement of Puntland, Jubaland, and other political leaders is a clear indication that the current leadership is disregarding the unity and integrity of the nation, which they were elected to protect. This is driven by personal ambitions, rather than the national interest."

He called on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to reconsider his position and avoid pushing the country towards division and political uncertainty that could result in chaos and national setbacks.

Finally, Farmaajo urged regional states, former national leaders, and members of both chambers of parliament to collaborate in finding a national consensus to address the current political crisis and prevent further deterioration in Somalia's unity and security.