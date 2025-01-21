Nigeria: 'EFCC Are the Most Wicked People in Nigeria' - Bobrisky Blows Hot

"Police are a hundred per cent and one million times better than you (EFCC)."

Since the controversial crossdresser Idris 'Bobrisky' Okuneye fled Nigeria in November after several failed attempts, he hasn't ceased to comment on national issues, especially when it has to do with the EFCC.

Recall that Bobrisky's trouble-filled year began on 25 March 2024 when videos of him spraying naira notes at a high-profile event surfaced online.

In October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Bobrisky faced two arrests-- the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the EFCC while attempting to flee Nigeria amid his ongoing legal troubles.

And so when the EFCC announced the death of Aminu Salisu, an assistant superintendent of the commission, killed in Anambra during an operation to arrest some suspected internet fraudsters on 17 January, Bobrisky slammed the anti-graft agency in a lengthy social media rant.

Pound of flesh

Recounting his experience with the EFCC, Bobrisky had nothing nice to say. He alleged that they invaded his privacy and attempted to access his Instagram and WhatsApp conversations to no avail.

"I just don't like reading anything about EFCC online because I want to throw up anytime I read about them. You are asking the public to be human about the loss of one of your staff, but you are the most wicked people in Nigeria. You searched my house, seized my phone for over a week, and went through my emails.

The social media celebrity alleged that EFCC asked him to provide the phone number of a popular Nigerian influencer, but he declined.

"When I was in your custody, you took me to my house and searched it. When I asked you why, you claimed I was into money laundering. You want to check if I am not printing money in my house. Police are a hundred per cent better than you all one million times.

"After writing my statement, you asked me to give you Papaya's number. I told you I do not have her number. Even if I am not talking to her, I won't be heartless to set her up like that cos I was not trained to be a snitch."

Good citizen

On 12 April, Justice Abimbola Awogboro sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for currency abuse, denying him the option of a fine.

The sentence was notable as Bobrisky, who identifies as female, was incarcerated in a male correctional facility. Reflecting on his ordeal, Bobrisky insisted that he is a law-abiding Nigerian citizen who would never evade arrest or an EFCC invitation.

He said: "I am a good citizen who obeys laws. If not, I would have flown out of Nigeria immediately after I got your invitation letter because I had two country visas on my passport. But I said no. I am a public figure. Let me honour their invitation. Lastly, business owners stop selling their stuff in dollars. They are using that to arrest people, too.

"One of my friends is their victim. They went to his store and pretended to be customers who wanted to purchase one of the items in the store. They offered to pay in dollars, and he told them to pay, so they arrested him."