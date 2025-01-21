Ethiopia: Integrating Climate Services Into National Policies, Sectoral Strategies Vital Across IGAD Region

Addis Ababa — Officer in Charge of IGAD's Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) Dr. Abdi Fidar, has stressed the importance of integrating climate services into national policies and sectoral strategies such as agriculture, water, energy, health, and disaster risk reduction.

Speaking at the opening of the 69th Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF 69), Dr. Abdi Fidar, highlighted the region's vulnerability to climate change, referencing recent extreme weather events such as cyclones, heatwaves, and desert locust invasions.

He has emphasized the importance of early warning information, such as seasonal forecasts, for regional planning and decision-making.

He stressed the importance of integrating climate services into national policies and sectoral strategies such as agriculture, water, energy, health, and disaster risk reduction.

He noted IGAD's pivotal role in coordinating climate adaptation actions across borders and emphasized the importance of integrating climate services into national policies and regional frameworks.

The meeting organized by ICPAC in collaboration with partners, this crucial forum serves as a platform for regional climate analysis and early warning dissemination.

GHACOF 69 brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including climate scientists, policymakers, development partners, and representatives from various sectors, to assess past climate conditions, discuss the anticipated climate outlook for the upcoming season, and develop strategies to enhance climate resilience across the Greater Horn of Africa region.

Ethiopia is ramping up efforts to enhance climate services to address the growing challenges posed by climate variability and climate change, Ethiopian Meteorological Institute (EMI), Director General, Fetene Teshome said.

He emphasized the importance of reliable climate information to minimize risks and optimize opportunities for various economic sectors.

Fetene highlighted the Ethiopian government's commitment to strengthening EMI by expanding outreach, enhancing capacity, and investing in state-of-the-art meteorological technology.

"The Government of Ethiopia is dedicated to equipping EMI with modern meteorological systems, capacitating national and regional staff, and fostering collaboration with international partners such as ICPAC to minimize climate risks," he stated.

Representing the Minister of Water and Energy, Motuma Mekassa said IGAD's work in coming up with initiatives geared towards mitigating and combating the effects of climate change is essential in making steps towards ensuring sustainable development and safeguarding livelihoods in this region.

He reiterated Ethiopia's appreciation for hosting the forum, emphasizing the critical role of climate services in national planning and sustainable development.

"Ethiopia also recognizes the critical role of accurate climate forecasting in enhancing preparedness and decision making," Motuma stated.

He also commended IGAD's contributions to climate resilience and called for sustained investment in climate services.

"These partnerships aid in strengthening the dissemination of timely, accurate climate information that benefits communities, governments, and different sectors"