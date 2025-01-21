Sudan: Important Steps Taken in Sudanese-Russian Relations in Oil Field - Oil Minister

Portsudan — Minister of Energy and Oil Mohieddin Naeem confirmed the beginning of practical steps in activating the discussions that took place with Russia during his recent visit to the country, during this visit of the Russian delegation to the country headed by the Chamber of Commerce, indicating that the delegation engaged into technical discussions with those concerned with the projects for which a memorandum of understanding was signed in Yark, Russia.

The minister considered, in a statement to (SUNA) in his office at the Ministry of Energy and Oil, that this day is a historic for the beginning of activating Russian-Sudanese relations, stressing that the delegation expressed a strong desire for investments in the oil industry and other industries.

The minister affirmed that Sudanese-Russian cooperation has taken serious steps, reminding that Russia is known with its advancement in the oil industry, noting that the State leadership directed to complete the procedures with the delegation and look at investments with a wide economic vision.

For his part, the head of the visiting Russian delegation said that the visit came in response to the visit of the Minister of Oil last November to discuss opportunities for cooperation in oil and any other available investment opportunities.

During the meeting in the hall of the Ministry of Oil, the delegation reviewed the field of Russian companies in the oil industry, maintenance of oil pipelines and their transportation, considering that the pioneering model is the best in transporting oil as well as maintaining transport pipelines, emphasizing the choice of the best system for transporting oil, particularly that the pioneering model works with systems specific to transporting oil. He said that the company, through the pioneering model, will work on maintaining the pipes from the inside to increase the pumping capacity of transporting oil, referring to the scheduling of pipe maintenance work, explaining that the maintenance process is very expensive, but the pioneering program of the Russian company reduces financial expenditure, indicating that the company has integrated services, pipe repair and many other services.